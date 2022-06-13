The Bozeman Bucks split a pair of doubleheaders this weekend against the Kalispell Lakers. On Saturday the Bucks lost 13-0 but responded with a 7-5 win. On Sunday, Bozeman won 5-4 in the opening game but suffered a 19-9 loss in the second.
Bozeman was held to a single hit in Saturday’s loss, a single by Austin Cooper. Michael Armstrong allowed five runs (two earned) in four innings. He walked three and allowed four hits. Hayden Roethle allowed eight runs (all earned) on three hits and five walks in one inning of work.
In Saturday’s win, Max Matteucci hit a three-run home run and finished with one other hit and four total RBI. Corbin Holzer (three hits) and River Smith (two hits) each had a double and scored two runs while driving in one run each. Bryce Hampton also had a double. Jake Vigen and Andrew Western each had one hit and scored a run. On the mound, Smith struck out three and walked two while allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits in a complete-game win.
In Sunday’s win, Matteucci and Dillon Farne each had one RBI. Holzer scored two runs. Vigen doubled and scored a run. Jadin Frandsen had one hit and scored. Hampton walked twice and scored a run, and Zane Haarer hit a triple.
Jackson Burke allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in three innings of work. Dillon Coleman allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in two innings. And Hampton pitched two innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Late on Sunday, Vigen, Smith, Holzer and Coleman all had two hits. Vigen, Holzer and Coleman each had a double. Holzer scored three times and drove in three runs. Smith scored three times and walked twice. Matteucci had three hits, drove in two runs and scored once. Haarer had one hit and two RBI. Farne had one hit.
Justin Garcia was tagged for 10 runs on seven hits and six walks with one strikeout in 2⅔ innings. Cooper pitched 1⅓ and gave up five runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout. Haarer pitched one inning and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.