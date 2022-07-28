The Bozeman Bucks won 8-5 over the Missoula Mavericks on Thursday in a loser-out game at the Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Class AA tournament in Billings.
The Bucks had been sent to the loser’s bracket following a 1-0 loss to the top-seeded Billings Royals on Wednesday. By winning their second game of the tournament, the Bucks advanced to another loser-out game at 4 p.m. Friday. Their opponent will be the loser of a game between Helena and Kalispell from late Thursday evening.
Bozeman lost its opening game of the tournament after managing just two hits and three total base runners. Jake Vigen and Dillon Coleman each had singles in the game. Max Matteucci reached on an error with one out in the seventh inning but could not be moved around.
Bucks starter Michael Armstrong allowed six hits in the game, including a pair of singles in the first inning that brought home the game’s only run. He struck out two and walked one. Billings starter Lance Schaaf struck out 10 batters in his complete-game win.
The Bucks, the tournament’s eighth seed, regrouped on Thursday to beat fourth-seeded Missoula.
Bozeman tallied four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead and take control of the game. In that inning, Matteucci had an RBI single and Corbin Holzer followed with a walk to load the bases. Bryce Hampton hit a two-run single and Coleman drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt.
In the sixth inning, Matteucci had another RBI single, and Holzer added a run-scoring double for an 8-3 lead.
The Mavericks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t make up the entire deficit.
Holzer got the Bucks on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. After Missoula scored three runs in the second inning, the Bucks cut into that lead with a River Smith RBI groundout in the third. The score remained 3-2 until Bozeman’s four-run fifth inning.
Andrew Western went 3 for 4 with a double and scored three runs for Bozeman. Smith scored two runs. Farne also had one hit.
On the mound, Smith pitched six innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Chris Wrench pitched the final inning and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two.
