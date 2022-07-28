Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Bucks won 8-5 over the Missoula Mavericks on Thursday in a loser-out game at the Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Class AA tournament in Billings.

The Bucks had been sent to the loser’s bracket following a 1-0 loss to the top-seeded Billings Royals on Wednesday. By winning their second game of the tournament, the Bucks advanced to another loser-out game at 4 p.m. Friday. Their opponent will be the loser of a game between Helena and Kalispell from late Thursday evening.

Bozeman lost its opening game of the tournament after managing just two hits and three total base runners. Jake Vigen and Dillon Coleman each had singles in the game. Max Matteucci reached on an error with one out in the seventh inning but could not be moved around.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you