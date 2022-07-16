Despite holding late leads in both games, the Bozeman Bucks split a doubleheader with the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs Friday at Heroes Park.
The Monarchs took the first game 11-8, with the offense starting things off in the top of the second inning. Second baseman Kyle Woolridge got on base with a walk, center fielder Cade Harrison singled and left fielder Peyton Eddy bunted to score the first run of the game.
Second baseman Fisher Haysom then bunted to make the bases loaded, and catcher Grayson Little singled to score two more runs. A pair of infield singles and two sacrifice groundouts scored three more runs to give Medicine Hat an early 6-0 advantage.
The Bucks responded in the bottom of the third. Center fielder Austin Cooper singled to left and second baseman Dillon Farne reached first on a fielder’s choice. Right fielder Jake Vigen then doubled to right-center to score Farne and put Bozeman on the board for the first time.
First baseman Max Matteucci then walked and shortstop Corbin Holzer hit a sacrifice fly to advance Vigen to third. Matteucci was then caught between first and second, but stalled long enough to score Vigen and cut the lead to 6-2.
And it didn’t stop there for the Bucks, as left fielder River Smith walked, pitcher Dillon Coleman was hit by a pitch and Cooper walked to load the bases. Farne then hit a bases-clearing triple to right field to score three runs. Holzer later drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 6-6, and Vigen scored on a wild pitch to give the Bucks their first lead of the game (7-6).
Bozeman took that lead into the sixth, where Chris Wrench relieved Coleman on the mound. Wrench loaded the bases with walks and a wild pitch, but a weather delay that lasted about 90 minutes halted any scoring opportunities for the Monarchs.
When play resumed, third baseman Bryce Hampton took the mound. Hampton then allowed a bases-clearing triple and a two-run home run to give Medicine Hat a decisive 11-7 lead. Bozeman added another run in the bottom of the seventh.
Farne led the Bucks with one hit, three RBI and scored two runs. Vigen added two hits, an RBI and scored a pair of runs. Smith, Coleman, Armstrong and Cooper also scored runs.
Evan Morrison led the Monarchs with one hit, four RBI and scored a run. Trevin Ressler added two hits, three RBI and a run, while Little finished with a hit, two RBI and a run. Aiden Eckersall, Jeff Bullock, Woolridge, Harrison, Eddy and Haysom also scored runs.
After a short break, the Bucks and Monarchs took the field for the second leg of the doubleheader. This time, Bozeman came out on top with a commanding 13-2 victory.
The Bucks started things off with Farne earning a walk and Smith getting hit by a pitch. Hampton and catcher Andrew Western both singled to put Bozeman up 2-0 early. The Bucks added another run in the third inning.
The fourth inning, though, is where the Bucks fully took control of the game. Singles from Farne and Vigen and three walks in a row added two runs. Western then doubled to drive in three runs and Holzer hit a 2-run home run to left field.
Armstrong then singled, Cooper walked and Farne reached first on an error, which scored a run. Vigen then tripled to right field to score two more runs. In total, the Bucks scored 10 runs in the inning to go up 13-0.
Medicine Hat scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a pair of singles and a double. But the Monarchs couldn’t cut into the lead any further and the game ended early after five innings.
Smith earned the win on the mound for the Bucks, allowing two earned runs, six hits and no walks in five innings of work. At the plate, Western finished with two hits, six RBI and scored a run. Vigen added two hits, three RBI and a run, while Holzer had a hit, two RBI and also scored a run.
Smith and Farne scored three runs each, while Hampton, Coleman, Armstrong and Cooper scored runs as well. Woolridge and Harrison scored the runs for Medicine Hat, with Eddy finishing with two RBI.
Next up, the Bucks will play a doubleheader against the Lethbridge Elks Sunday at Heroes Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.