After winning the first game of the day, the Bozeman Bucks split a doubleheader with the visiting Lethbridge Elks Sunday afternoon.
The Bucks won the first game 8-7 thanks to an explosive seventh inning. River Smith led the Bucks with three hits, two RBI and scored two runs. Max Matteucci added a hit and two RBI, while Jake Vigen finished with a hit, one RBI and scored two runs.
Dillon Farne, Hayden Roethle, Andrew Western and Dillon Coleman all scored runs as well.
Shaye McTavish led the Elks with a hit and three RBI, while Riley Pearce added three hits, one RBI and scored two runs. Brennan McTavish, Sam Hilgersom, Lucas Puszkar, Teigen Parenteau, Corbin Roberts also scored runs for the Elks.
The Elks got things started offensively with four runs in the top of the third inning. Hilgersom hit an RBI single to center to score the first run and Puszkar doubled to left to score another. Shaye McTavish then singled to right to drive in two more runs.
Bozeman responded with two runs in the fourth. Vigen first got on base with a single and later advanced to third on a flyout and a single from Smith. Vigen then scored on an error to put the Bucks on the board. Smith later scored on another error to cut the lead to 4-2.
But Lethbridge wasn’t done adding to its lead. After three singles to start the bottom of the fifth, Pearce scored on an error and Shaye McTavish hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 6-2. The Elks added another run in the bottom of the sixth.
With their final chance at the plate, the Bucks had their biggest inning of the game in the seventh. After Bozeman loaded the bases, Vigen drew a walk to score a run. Matteucci then singled to left to score two runs and Smith doubled to left to score two more runs. Corbin Holzer hit an RBI single to left to give the Bucks a decisive 8-7 lead.
Bozeman couldn’t replicate those late-game heroics in the second game, though, falling 9-4 to the Elks.
Hilgersom led the Elks with three hits, two RBI and scored two runs. Zach Lyon had two hits and one RBI, while Pearce added two hits, one RBI and scored two runs. Roberts had three hits and scored two runs and Brennan McTavish had one hit, one RBI and scored two runs. Shaye McTavish also scored a run.
For the Bucks, Vigen, Coleman and Farne finished with one RBI each. Holzer, Coleman, Roethle and Western each scored runs as well.
Bozeman did strike first with four runs in the second inning. Holzer walked, Western doubled and Holzer later scored on a wild pitch to score the game’s first run. Coleman then singled to drive in Western.
Roethle then singled and Michael Armstrong was hit by a pitch. Farne later grounded into a fielder’s choice, but it was enough to score another run. Vigen hit a sacrifice fly to center to score a run and the Bucks went up 4-0.
The Elks scored their first run in the third off an RBI single from Lyon. But Lethbridge did the most damage with a five-run fourth inning. Pearce hit an RBI double to left and Hilgersom tripled to right to score two more runs. Later in the inning, Hilgersom scored on a wild pitch and Shaye McTavish scored on an error to put the Elks up 6-4.
The Elks later added a run in the fifth and two runs in the seventh to build their lead to 9-4.
Next up, Bozeman will play a road doubleheader against the Great Falls Chargers Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.