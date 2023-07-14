Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Bucks split a doubleheader Thursday at the Billings Royals, winning 5-1 in the first game and losing the nightcap 4-3 in walk-off fashion.

In the first game, Bozeman scored three times in the second inning and twice more in the fourth. The Royals scored their lone run in the sixth.

Jack Nye earned the win for Bozeman, pitching six innings and allowing the one earned run on four hits and two walks. He struck out five. Easton Martin closed the game with one walk in his only inning.


