The Bozeman Bucks split a doubleheader Thursday at the Billings Royals, winning 5-1 in the first game and losing the nightcap 4-3 in walk-off fashion.
In the first game, Bozeman scored three times in the second inning and twice more in the fourth. The Royals scored their lone run in the sixth.
Jack Nye earned the win for Bozeman, pitching six innings and allowing the one earned run on four hits and two walks. He struck out five. Easton Martin closed the game with one walk in his only inning.
At the plate, Luke Rizzo went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Cole Smith hit a two-run triple and walked once. Bryce Hamton had two hits and drove in one run, and Quinn Pershing also had a single. Jarrett Herz scored two runs, while Austin Cooper and Dylon Poulin scored once each.
In the second game, Billings scored twice in the first inning and once in the fourth. The Bucks scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to tie it. A run in the bottom of the seventh made the Royals winners.
Rizzo had two hits, one walk and an RBI in the game. Cooper had a double and an RBI. Joey Starner and Jadin Frandsen each had one hit and one run scored. Smith had one hit, and Cash Jones scored once and walked twice.
Pershing pitched four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits. Poulin pitched two innings and allowed one earned run on two hits. Hampton also pitched a third of an inning and allowed one hit while notching Bozeman’s only strikeout from the mound.
