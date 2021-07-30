Bozeman Bucks' season ends at state tournament By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Jul 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman Bucks batter Jake Vigen hits the ball earlier this season at Heroes Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Bucks’ season came to an end at the Class AA tournament.After a victory on Thursday in a loser-out game, the Bucks fell to the Billings Scarlets 5-1 on Friday in another loser-out contest in Great Falls. Bozeman concluded the season 27-38-1.The Scarlets’ Spencer Berger limited the Bucks’ offense. He allowed one earned run on one hit with four walks while striking out seven batters. Bozeman’s lone hit came from Jake Vigen on a double. He also scored in the top of the first inning on a Max Matteucci RBI.But the Scarlets took over from there. Michael Feralio drove in two runs on two hits. Logan Nyberg tallied two hits and an RBI while scoring twice, and Kyler Northrop added an RBI and hit of his own. Jaden Sanchez also chipped in a double.Bozeman’s Rhett Hays started the game from the mound. In 1 ⅔ innings, he allowed two runs on three hits and three walks. Michael Armstrong pitched the following four innings, allowing three runs (none earned) on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Kellen Harrison earned the final out while pitching.Belgrade Bandits stave off elimination at stateIn a back-and-forth battle, Belgrade proved victorious.After leading by two runs to start and then giving up four runs in the third, the Bandits battled back by scoring six times in three innings for an 8-6 triumph over host Havre on Friday in a Class A tournament loser-out game.Belgrade manager Johnny Graham summed up the game in one word: persistence. “You feel the reality of being in a lose-or-go-home game,” Graham said of the loser’s bracket. “This first game is kind of the trickiest one. But we stayed persistent. We were able to score just enough.”Lane Neill scored on a sacrifice bunt by Kash Fike in the first inning, and Brody Jacksha added another run in the second. But in the third, Eli Cloninger’s two-run double and another two scores on an error lifted Havre to a two-run advantage.Belgrade remained determined. Payton Burman drove in a run on a single in the fourth. In the fifth, Neill scored and a Jacksha single led to Keaton Carter and Coby Richards reaching home.Havre tied the game up later in the inning with a one-run double by Trenton Maloughney, who later scored himself.But the Bandits pulled away in the sixth when Fike drove in a run on a single and Richards followed with a one-run double.“We executed pretty well,” Graham said. “Really, it was those little jabs we were throwing. … Not a lot of hits strung together tonight, but for the most part when we got guys on base we made the most of it.”Jacksha ended up with two hits with two RBIs. Richards, Jacksha, Cooper VanLuchene and Burman each totaled two hits. Jacksha and Richards each contributed a double.In 5 ⅔ innings, Fike allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Richards pitched the final 1 ⅓ innings and didn’t give up a run or a walk while striking out two and allowing one hit.The Bandits play at 1 p.m. Saturday.“It’s a difficult road,” Graham said. “If we put our best foot forward, good things can happen.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hit Bozeman Baseball Sport Run Walk Out Earned Run Scarlet Coby Richards Brody Jacksha Havre Johnny Graham Belgrade Bandits ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Bozeman Bucks win two of three against Great Falls to end regular season Bozeman Bucks keep season alive with win over Great Falls Bozeman Bucks' season ends at state tournament Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler selected in 18th round of MLB Draft Bozeman Bucks earn run-rule victory against Yakima Beetles