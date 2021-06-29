When Drew McDowell, the Billings Scarlets’ starter, found the zone, the Bozeman Bucks kept making him pay.
The Bucks chased the Billings pitcher after just 1 ⅓ innings on Tuesday evening as they built an early lead on their way to a 10-4 victory at Heroes Park.
“When he’s starting to bounce it, you’ve got to take advantage of that,” said Bozeman catcher Andrew Western. “Usually the beginning of the order’s really good at knowing when to swing, when not to swing, and I think throughout the whole lineup we were pretty disciplined.”
The Bucks scored at least once in every inning save for one, collecting 10 hits and benefiting from a four-pack of Billings errors en route to the win.
The nightcap victory salvaged a split in the doubleheader. The Scarlets scored three times in the seventh inning of the first game, erasing a one-run deficit, and eventually claimed a 7-6 win.
Bozeman entered the seventh inning ahead 5-4 but soon found itself trailing 7-5. The Bucks got a run back on an RBI single from Luke Rizzo and managed to load the bases with one out.
The final two outs came in quick succession. On the 3-1 pitch, Kellen Harrison didn't get a bunt down on a squeeze attempt, and Brady Higgs was tagged out in the ensuing rundown. Harrison struck out on the next pitch.
“With one out, we were trying to force action, force contact,” Bucks manager Garrett Schultz said.
It didn’t work out as planned, but Bozeman’s offense made up for it in the second game.
Bucks starter Dillon Coleman allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, and Bozeman answered immediately in the bottom half. Jake Vigen and Logan Pailthorpe led off with consecutive walks, and Preston Fliehman brought them home with a single.
Max Matteucci then singled to right field, and Fliehman scored on an error by the right fielder. The Bucks had taken the lead without recording an out.
In the second inning, Western led off with a triple and scored on a Vigen single up the middle. Three more runs would follow in the inning — two on passed balls and one on a Coleman single that ultimately chased McDowell from the game.
“It’s really fun,” Western said. “You sprint out of the dugout and know you’re helping your guy out. You know you’re going to win the game. You know you’ve got a great offense behind you. All of these guys can really hit.”
Both teams added single runs in the third inning — the Scarlets on a passed ball four and the Bucks on a Fliehman single to the shortstop who had the ball get stuck in the webbing of his glove, preventing a throw and scoring Jackson Burke.
The fourth inning was the only inning for both sides in which neither team had a runner reach base. Bozeman added single runs in the fifth — on a Western RBI groundout — and the sixth — on a Corbin Holzer home run to left field.
“That was great to be able to score in five innings like that,” Schultz said. “It helps build some momentum, helped our guys play a little more loosely. Guys definitely had fun in that ball game.”
Vigen, Pailthorpe and Western all tallied two hits in the game. Burke, Vigen, Pailthorpe and Fliehman all scored two runs. Six Bucks recorded RBIs in the win.
Coleman pitched 4 ⅔ innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks. He struck out three. Harrison relieved him and pitched the rest of the way, only allowing a sacrifice fly in the sixth that made it 9-4. He struck out one and walked none in 2 ⅓.
“You pretty much know Dillon’s going to go out there and compete,” Schultz said. “He wants the baseball, he wants to stay in as long as possible. He pitched himself into trouble a few times there, just falling into two-ball or three-ball counts. But credit to him, he came back and grinded it out. He gave us a chance.
“Kellen was pretty firm tonight. He threw it past a few of their hitters, and he looked really sharp. I’m really excited about him. … He answered the call and shut the door for us.”
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.