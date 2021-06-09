The Bozeman Bucks played a pair of games Wednesday that fell on the extreme ends of the baseball spectrum.
After dropping a 17-12 decision against the visiting Billings Scarlets, the Bucks bounced back with a 3-2 win in the nightcap of the doubleheader at Heroes Park.
“The vibe was definitely off on the first game. We were not feeling it,” shortstop Preston Fliehman said. “We came into the second game with a little chip on our shoulder. … We had just a mindset to win.”
Leading the effort in the second game was pitcher Jackson Burke, who pitched the full seven innings and quieted the Scarlets’ bats compared to their offensive outpouring in the first contest. Burke struck out three, walked two and allowed seven hits to emerge as the winner.
“Jackson’s done that every single outing,” Bucks manager Garrett Schultz said. “The Scarlets do swing it well. … I don’t think Jackson’s afraid of anybody. He throws a lot of strikes and mixes speeds really well.”
Looking to avoid a repeat of the day’s first game, the Bucks (15-12) got on the board in the first inning. Fliehman singled with two outs, advanced to second on an error and later scored on a single from Dillon Coleman.
Billings evened the game in the fourth after Rocco Gidioso doubled to left field to bring in a run. That put runners on second and third with one out, but Burke induced two harmless ground balls to end the threat.
Bozeman went back ahead in the fifth, again with a two out rally. Corbin Holzer singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Fliehman followed with a double to left field, scoring Holzer, and he advanced to third on the high throw home. Fliehman then scored on a wild pitch during another Coleman at bat for a 3-1 lead.
“I feel like that was a big momentum carrier for our team,” Fliehman said of that sequence.
That lead held until the seventh inning when Burke encountered the most trouble he’d seen all evening. He allowed a leadoff home run to Luke Talman and then got a strikeout and a popup. Billings recorded a single and a double to put runners in scoring position, and Burke labored through an at bat against Michael Feralio.
Burke got a quick two strikes against him, and he thought he had a strikeout on his next pitch but it was called a bit outside. Burke threw another ball, and then Feralio fouled back three straight pitches. He eventually flew out to Logan Pailthorpe in center field.
“I feel like I struck that last guy out,” Burke said. “I kept thinking, ‘Why is this guy not out already?’ As soon as I saw that ball hit, I thought, ‘Oh God,’ but then I saw Logan camp right under it.”
Burke’s outing helped the Bucks salvage a split in the doubleheader. Earlier, the Scarlets tagged Brady Higgs for nine runs (all earned) on nine hits in three innings. Bozeman battled back to within 9-7 after four innings, but Billings tallied eight runs combined in the fifth and sixth frames to go well ahead again. The Bucks added five more runs over the final two innings, but the damage was done.
While Bozeman’s pitching struggled, its bats helped keep things competitive. Pailthorpe hit a pair of home runs. Jake Vigen and Coleman had four and three hits, respectively, and each doubled twice. And Fliehman collected three hits, including a double, scored twice and had two RBIs.
“I have 100% faith this team can win and will win games,” Fliehman said. “We all just need to put forth 100% energy toward the team.”
