The score tied and in desperate need of momentum, the Bozeman Bucks knew they could lean on their bats, just as they have all year.
The Bucks scored four runs on four hits — including two triples — in the fifth inning, giving them a 9-6 victory over the Blackfoot (Idaho) Broncos on Friday during the Treasure State Showdown at Heroes Park.
“It feels great, but you can’t do it without the rest of the players in the dugout,” Bozeman’s Luke Rizzo said. “Even if we’re down 100 runs, it doesn’t matter. As long as these guys’ (energy) is up, we’re going to perform way better.”
Logan Pailthorpe finished 3 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs. Rizzo was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Jake Vigen was also 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Max Matteucci and Rhett Hays both finished with two hits, with Matteucci driving in a run. Dillon Coleman tallied a hit, an RBI and a run. Bryce Hampton recorded a hit and run, and Kellen Harrison added a hit as well.
“I have a lot of faith,” Pailthorpe said, “especially in these guys, especially when we get momentum going. That’s the big thing we need is momentum. Once we have that, these guys are pretty good.”
A five-run fourth gave the Broncos a 5-4 lead. They scored on three RBI singles, an error and a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Bucks manager Garrett Schultz had hoped the tournament would provide an opportunity for his team to work on its defense. Brady Higgs earned the win from the mound, allowing six runs — but none earned — on eight hits while striking out one batter and walking three.
Schultz said four defensive errors can wear on a pitcher. But he was proud of Higgs’ focus.
“Brady was pretty good. He didn’t have his best stuff, but I thought he had good stuff,” Schultz said. “I thought he competed. He went and gave us six good innings.”
But no matter what, he knew the Bucks had the bats to win games.
Rizzo scored on an error in the fourth, then he belted a single to right field in the bottom of the fifth to kick off Bozeman’s scoring in the frame. On the next at-bat, Pailthorpe ripped a triple to center, sending two more runs in. Vigen supplied another score by following with his own triple.
“We finished strong, trusted our approach and used the middle part of the field more than we have been,” Schultz said. “We know our offense is good enough to be competitive against most teams, and I thought it was pretty good tonight.”
In the first, Matteucci singled a low drive that screamed by the first baseman, allowing his teammate to score. Then Andrew Western forced a fielder’s choice that led to another run. Right after, Coleman singled an 0-2 pitch, bringing another score in. In the second, Pailthorpe singled to third, lifting the Bucks to a 4-0 advantage.
By the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bucks and Broncos combined for 20 hits. Even trailing, Pailthorpe didn’t lose confidence in his team.
“They hit the ball well,” he remembered thinking, “and we’re able to hit the ball well too. Let’s go out and do our thing.”
Ben Wilson, Payton Brooks and Ryan Steidley had two hits and drove in a run each for the Broncos. But it wasn’t enough to take down the Bucks.
Schultz said his team won’t be trying to change much heading into their game against the Casper (Wyoming) Oilers at 7 p.m. Saturday. He simply hopes the Bucks remain consistent.
Still, the wins could give the Bucks more confidence, and Pailthorpe emphasized maintaining that will be important.
“It feels great,” Rizzo said. “We’ve been going through a rough patch, so to come out, get two in a row, it’s a good restart for our team to get back on track and get some momentum.”
