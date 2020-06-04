Locked in a tied game entering the seventh inning, Bozeman sought to take the lead. And as has become usual for the Bucks, they did so by breaking through offensively with five more runs.
Bozeman took down the host Billings Royals 6-4 on Wednesday. Hours later, a similar situation arose. The Bucks trailed by two entering the fifth inning before exploding for nine runs in the 15-6 win to sweep the doubleheader.
The two wins pushed Bozeman to 9-1, a scorching start after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the beginning of the season. The Bucks will host the Billings Scarlets in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Friday. It will be the first games played at Heroes Park this season in which fans are allowed to attend.
Through the first 10 games, Bozeman manager Garrett Schultz has been pleased with the offense. While he mentioned ways defense and pitching could improve, stringing several runs together in the same inning has been pivotal to the early-season success, like it was Wednesday.
“Offensively, it really feels like if we get enough trips through the order, we’re going to generate a rally and put up some runs,” Schultz said.
In the opener Wednesday, Hunter Williams squared off against the Royals’ Nick Eliason, two pitchers Schultz described as among the best in the conference.
The game was tied 1-1 through six frames, a testament to their prowess. Williams went six innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out 11. Eliason was pulled after five, and the Bucks capitalized in the seventh when their first four batters reached base.
Despite allowing three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, Bozeman held on because of its outburst in the previous half-inning.
“Got to their bullpen and put up some runs,” Schultz said. “Had some chances to score early on and didn’t quite get that hit so I was happy we were able to outlast them.”
In Game 2, the Bucks turned a 6-4 deficit into a 13-6 lead in the top of the fifth. Alton Gyselman, who scored a game-high three runs, walked and then scored Bozeman’s first run of the inning, thus beginning the series of trips around the bases for teammates. Preston Fliehman drove in a game-high four RBIs. Sage McMinn went 4 for 5.
Schultz believes, in seven innings, the offense will eventually emerge as long as hitters avoid anxiousness.
“Our lineup is pretty dangerous,” Schultz said. “It’s a matter of time that we spark a rally and somebody gets going. … We have a lot of batters who can do some damage.”
Schultz said Bozeman could improve with more active defense, better positioning and more effective pitches when ahead in counts. But the weaknesses haven’t held the Bucks back.
A maximum of 500 fans will be allowed at Heroes Park on Friday to watch the surging Bucks and physical distancing will still be encouraged.
“It’s awesome, we’ve had some really good crowds the last couple years,” Schultz said. “It makes for a really fun environment. We want to show off what we’ve been working on.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.