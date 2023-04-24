Let the news come to you

After poor weather delayed the start to the season, the Bozeman Bucks finally got on the field over the weekend and were able to play three of their four scheduled games.

The Bucks’ first game had been scheduled for last Wednesday but was postponed to May 17. Instead, the Bucks began on Saturday with a pair of losses to the Missoula Mavericks. A loss to Great Falls followed on Sunday (the second game of the doubleheader was not played).

Bozeman committed five errors in their first game, helping the Mavericks to an 8-1 win. Missoula scored once in the first inning and five times in the third inning. The Mavericks added one more run in the sixth before Dylon Poulin had an RBI in the seventh for the final margin.


