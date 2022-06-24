The Bozeman Bucks have narrowly lost their first three games of the Omaha Creighton Prep Tournament in Nebraska this week.
On Wednesday, the team lost 4-3 to Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, Colorado) and followed on Thursday with a 2-0 loss to Brandon Valley (Brandon, South Dakota). On Friday, Bozeman lost 3-0 against Hastings (Nebraska).
Against Rocky Mountain, the Bucks managed three hits and committed four errors on their way to the loss. Rocky Mountain scored four runs (two earned) against Bucks pitcher Michael Armstrong in the first two innings, chasing him after 1⅔ frames. Chris Wrench and River Smith combined to strike out five batters and allow just two hits and two walks in relief.
In the second inning, Andrew Western and Corbin Holzer drew walks with the bases loaded to briefly tie the game 2-2. After Rocky Mountain scored twice in the bottom of the inning, Bozeman got a run back in the third as Max Matteucci scored on a passed ball.
The teams went scoreless the rest of the way.
Matteucci scored two runs, and Dillon Coleman scored one. Bryce Hampton, Dillon Farne and Austin Cooper each had singles.
In Thursday’s game, Coleman hit a double and Smith had a single — representing Bozeman’s only base hits. Brandon Valley scored once in the first inning and once in the fourth.
Jackson Burke pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout. Justin Garcia relieved him and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing three hits.
Against Hastings, Matteucci had two hits and Western and Farne had one each. The teams were scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Hastings scored two runs against Smith.
Smith pitched six innings and allowed three hits and six walks while striking out three. CJ Shirley allowed one run and two walks without recording an out. Hampton pitched one scoreless inning.
