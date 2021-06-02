From one game to the next, Bozeman’s offense went missing.
The Bucks’ bats were alive with a vigor in an 11-1 five-inning win against the Helena Senators on Wednesday at Heroes Park. But in the nightcap of the doubleheader, the offense was comparatively dormant.
That aside, the Bucks still had a chance to win but saw that opportunity dwindle away in the late innings of what became a 4-2 loss.
“I do think it was a really good day of baseball as a whole,” Bucks manager Garrett Schultz said. “Our guys are really competitive, and it really came down to three or four big moments in game two where we kind of shied away and got a bit tight.”
In that second game, Senators pitcher Cy Miller kept Bozeman’s offense in check. Will Brent’s RBI double in the first inning gave Helena the game’s first lead, and Miller made that run stand up through the first three innings.
In the fourth, Bozeman finally broke through. With two outs and runners on first and second, Dillon Coleman hit a high pop up that was dropped by Helena’s first baseman Caden Sell in fair territory. That miscue allowed Bozeman’s Corbin Holzer to score and sent Jake Vigen to third.
Prior to Miller’s third pitch of the next at bat, Vigen and Coleman executed a double steal. Miller’s pickoff attempt went to Sell, which allowed Vigen just enough time to slip in at home and give Bozeman a 2-1 lead.
“We had a lot of momentum there, just never really took advantage of it,” Vigen said. “That was big to get two runs, but we couldn’t capitalize on it after that.”
Helena answered two innings later with three runs in the sixth inning against Bozeman’s Rhett Hays, who had relieved Jackson Burke. Burke allowed four hits and the one run with two walks and one strikeout in his five innings.
The Senators tagged Hays for three runs on four hits and a walk in just ⅔ of an inning. Helena tied the game on a single that was misplayed in left field by Michael Armstrong. Two batters later, Mike Hurlbert hit a triple over Vigen’s head in right field for a 3-2 lead. And Trysten Mooney followed with a single up the middle for a 4-2 cushion.
The inning could have brought more damage if not for a diving grab by center fielder Logan Pailthorpe to end the inning.
The Bucks went down quietly in the bottom half of the sixth. In the seventh, they got two runners aboard, bringing the tying run to the plate, but a strikeout ended the threat and the game.
“It felt like that game was ours to win,” Schultz said. “Really it came down to a couple balls in the outfield I think we had a shot at catching. Tough read and tough plays.”
Miller pitched six innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits and four walks. Both runs against him were unearned, and he struck out 10.
The result was a far cry from the 10-run win just a few hours earlier in which seven Bucks recorded hits and six drove in runs. Bozeman scored two in the first and one in the third before exploding for a six-run fourth. In that frame, Preston Fliehman, Holzer, Hays and Vigen had consecutive run-scoring hits to build the lead.
“We were just stringing at bats together. They walked a few guys, and we were hitting the ball really well, seeing the ball out of the pitcher’s had really well,” said Vigen, who went 1 for 3 with three RBIs in the first contest. “The ball was finding the gap for just about everyone.”
Indeed, Pailthorpe had three hits, an RBI and three runs scored, Holzer went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs and Fliehman had three hits, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
Helena’s Eamon Burke took the loss after allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits with three walks in four innings pitched. Bozeman’s Brady Higgs, by comparison, pitched the full five frames and allowed just one earned run on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
“Brady is a huge plus on the defensive side. He really shoves it,” said Holzer, the second baseman. “And then offensively, we were just out there hunting the fastball. We weren’t scared of that guy.”
The Bucks return to action for a doubleheader against Idaho Falls starting at 5 p.m. Friday at Heroes Park.
“We have a lot of history with that program,” Schultz said. “They beat us in the regional championship in extra innings two years ago, and we’ve played some really good games both at our park and at their park, so I expect that to be a couple of really competitive ball games.”
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.