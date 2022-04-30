The Bozeman Bucks suffered a pair of road losses Saturday against the Billings Royals by scores of 10-6 and 12-5.
In Bozeman’s first game, Dillon Farne went 3 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored. Andrew Western and Zane Haarer each had a double and an RBI. Austin Cooper also had an RBI.
Gannon McGarrah and Max Matteucci each scored two runs and had one hit. Corbin Holzer also scored a run. Jake Vigen went 1 for 4.
On the mound, Jackson Burke allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and one walk with one strikeout in 3⅔ innings. Hayden Roethle pitched one inning and allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout. Bryce Hampton also walked two and struck out one while pitching 1⅓ innings.
In the nightcap, the Royals scored seven runs in the fifth to erase the 5-4 lead Bozeman (2-3) had built through two innings.
Matteucci had an RBI single in the first inning, and Hampton and Jadin Frandsen each followed with run-scoring singles for a 3-0 lead. Matteucci also had a two-run home run in the second inning.
Vigen had two hits and scored twice and McGarrah had one hit. Burke scored once.
Chris Wrench pitched 3⅔ innings and allowed four earned runs on two hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Justin Garcia relieved him and allowed eight runs on eight hits with four walks and one strikeout in 2⅓ innings.
