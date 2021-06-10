The Bozeman Bucks suffered a pair of lopsided losses to the Helena Senators on Thursday evening.
Helena claimed an 11-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader and later followed with a 17-7 victory in six innings at Heroes Park.
The losses put Bozeman’s season record at 15-14.
In the first game, the teams were tied 2-2 after the opening inning, but Helena pitcher Tyler Tenney kept Bozeman’s bats in check the rest of the way. Overall, he scattered six hits across seven innings, struck out two and walked one.
After the Senators struck for two runs in the top of the first against Bucks pitcher Dillon Coleman, Bozeman answered in the bottom half. Logan Pailthorpe led off with a single and scored on a double from Corbin Holzer. Preston Fliehman followed with a single to score Holzer, and the game was even at 2-2.
Coleman’s time on the mound would get no easier, as Helena scored three runs in the top of the next inning. Coleman settled down in the middle innings, blanking the Senators in the third and fourth, but he allowed three singles in the fifth before being relieved by Chris Wrench. All told, Coleman allowed 13 hits and three walks in 4 ⅓ innings, and he was on the hook for eight runs. He struck out one.
Wrench pitched the rest of the way and allowed the final three runs (one earned) on two hits and five walks. He struck out three.
Bozeman’s defense committed three errors in the game.
Holzer finished the game 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Luke Rizzo also added two hits.
Bozeman got off to a similarly tough start in the second game, with Helena tagging Michael Armstrong for nine earned runs on seven hits and two walks in 2 ⅓ innings. He struck out four before being relieved by Rhett Hays.
The Bucks made things more competitive following a seven-run fourth inning, however. Fliehman led off with a single and scored on a Coleman double. Jake Vigen was hit by a pitch, Hays and Rizzo walked and then Max Matteucci, Jackson Burke, Pailthorpe and Holzer all singled to cut the lead to 9-6. Having batted around, Fliehman hit again and sent a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 9-7.
That burst of offense was all Bozeman would muster, though. Helena put up a four-pack of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, and the Bucks went without a run over the final innings.
Burke recorded the only multi-hit effort for Bozeman in the second game, going 2 for 2. Matteucci drove in two runs.
The Bucks finished their homestand 3-5 and will go on the road for their next six games. That stretch starts Monday with a doubleheader at the Missoula Mavericks starting at 5 p.m. They will play a second doubleheader against Missoula on Tuesday starting at the same time. And next weekend they’ll play two at the Billings Royals starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.