The Bozeman Bucks had an early lead slip away Saturday evening, and the team’s ensuing comeback attempt fell short against the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers. The visitors won 13-8 at Heroes Park.
The Bucks tallied five runs in the bottom of the first inning, an immediate answer to Sheridan’s run in the top half. In that Bucks offensive sequence, Corbin Holzer doubled in a run and later scored on an error. River Smith hit a triple that scored two runs, and Bryce Hampton added a run-scoring single.
The Troopers struck for seven runs in the third inning to take an 8-5 advantage. They chased Bucks starter Justin Garcia from the game after just 2⅓ innings. He allowed seven hits and struck out two. Six runs were charged to him, though only four were earned.
Bozeman answered with two runs in the fourth inning. Smith drew a bases-loaded walk, and Hampton added a single, narrowing the deficit to one run.
Each team added a run in the sixth inning, with Gannon McGarrah notching an RBI groundout for the Bucks.
The Troopers tacked on four insurance runs in the seventh, though, against Hampton on the mound. Hampton ended up pitching the final 4⅔ innings, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Bozeman’s Max Matteucci singled to open the seventh and later advanced to second on a wild pitch, but the team’s offense went quiet to end the night.
Matteucci finished with three hits and a run scored. Smith and Hampton each had two hits and drove in three and two runs, respectively. Dillon Farne and Jake Vigen each went 2 for 5 with a run scored at the top of the order. Andrew Western and Dillon Coleman each scored one run.
The teams combined for 27 hits, 15 for the Troopers and 12 for the Bucks.
