Bozeman's Preston Fliehman stops a Helena groundball and attempts to throw the runner out at first during Wednesday's American Legion State AA Baseball Tournament in Great Falls.

The Bozeman Bucks kept their season alive with a 6-4 win against Great Falls in an elimination game Thursday afternoon at the Class AA tournament in Great Falls.

A two-run double from Jake Vigen in the fourth inning put Bozeman ahead 5-4, and Dillon Coleman added a one-run single in the fifth for another insurance run in the victory.

“We started Dillon Coleman in left today and he came through with a monster game, two hits and two RBIs,” Bucks manager Garrett Schultz said. “Jake Vigen has been our clutch guy all season and came up with a big hit again with two RBIs late in the game.”

The Bucks were facing elimination after a 10-0 loss to Helena in the first round on Wednesday. Bozeman will face the loser of Thursday’s late game between the Billings Royals and the Billings Scarlets in a 1 p.m. contest Friday.

Bozeman’s offense, shut down one day earlier, did enough damage on Thursday to stay afloat and eliminate the Chargers.

Coleman got the scoring started with a two-run single with two outs in the first inning. Great Falls added single runs in the second and third frames and then went ahead 4-2 with a pair of runs in the fourth.

With two outs in the bottom half, Max Matteucci singled to score Coleman, cutting the Great Falls lead to 4-3. Jackson Burke walked, and Vigen followed with his go-ahead double. Coleman’s single in the fifth scored Preston Fliehman for the game’s final run. He and Fliehman each tallied two hits. Corbin Holzer also had a hit and scored a run.

On the mound, Fliehman went 3 ⅔ innings and allowed four Chargers runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks. He struck out three. Burke relieved him and pitched the final 3 ⅓ innings, allowing just two hits and one walk. He also struck out one.

“Jackson’s maybe been our most consistent guy on the season,” Schultz said. “He’s a really good strike-thrower, real competitive. ... He was ready to go, ready for his turn.”

The Bucks were sent to the consolation side of the bracket following a run-rule loss to Helena on Wednesday.

Seven Senators combined to collect 12 hits — all singles — in the victory. Meanwhile, Bozeman was limited to a single hit — a Logan Pailthorpe double in the fifth inning.

Bozeman’s Brady Higgs started the game on the mound. In 2 ⅓ innings, he allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk. He struck out three before being relieved by Rhett Hays. Hays allowed two runs on one hit and two walks in one inning. He struck out one.

Kellen Harrison was the final Bucks pitcher. He allowed three hits and earned two outs before allowing the final Senators run to end the game early.

Helena’s Cy Miller pitched the full five innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

