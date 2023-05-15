The Bozeman Bucks went 3-2 last week, picking up a pair of wins against Lewistown and one against Gallatin Valley. Bozeman also lost once to Helena and once to Kalispell.
On Wednesday against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws, Bozeman led 4-1 going into the seventh inning but then struck for eight runs to eventually win 12-2.
Bryce Hampton led the Bucks at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Austin Cooper had a double and drove in one run, Quinn Pershing had a double and scored once and Easton Martin had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Jadin Frandsen went 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Joey Starner had one hit and two RBIs, Joshua Woodberry had one hit, one run and one RBI and Jarrett Herz scored once and drove in one run. Cole Smith had one hit, one RBI and two runs.
Justin Garcia pitched three innings and allowed one hit while striking out four. He also scored a run in the game. Martin pitched two innings and allowed one run on four hits and two walks with one strikeout. Starner pitched two frames and allowed one unearned run on two hits with one strikeout.
On Saturday, Bozeman defeated Lewistown 2-1. The Bucks outhit the Redbirds 4-1. Lewistown also committed five errors.
Starner, Cooper, Pershing and Gus Musial all had singles for the Bucks. Pershing and Musial had RBIs. Woodberry and Herz scored the team’s two runs.
Hampton was strong on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Martin pitched the final two innings and allowed one unearned run while striking out three batters.
In the second game against Lewistown, Bozeman won 8-1. Cooper had a double as part of his two-hit game. He also had a run scored and an RBI. Woodberry also had two hits to go with two runs and an RBI.
Smith had one hit and a run scored. Starner had one hit, one run and one RBI. Pershing had one hit and two walks and scored twice with one RBI. Frandsen scored once and drove in two runs. Herz had a hit, and Musial had an RBI.
Garcia pitched four innings and allowed three hits while striking out eight batters. Cash Jones allowed one run on one hit with one walk in one inning on the mound. He also had a hit. Starner pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit.
On Sunday against Helena, the Senators got off to a fast start — scoring six runs in the first two innings — on their way to an 11-5 win.
Pershing allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks in four innings on the mound. He struck out one. Martin pitched the final two innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Starner had two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Woodberry also had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Martin, Frandsen, Cooper and Pershing all had singles. Smith, Jones, Herz and Martin all scored runs.
The Bucks followed that game with a 4-2 loss to the Kalispell Lakers. Jones had two doubles and scored a run, and Herz had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Smith had one hit and an RBI, and Woodberry had one hit.
Musial pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed four runs on one hit and one walk. He also hit five batters.
Starner pitched 4⅔ innings and allowed just two hits.
