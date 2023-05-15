Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Bucks went 3-2 last week, picking up a pair of wins against Lewistown and one against Gallatin Valley. Bozeman also lost once to Helena and once to Kalispell.

On Wednesday against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws, Bozeman led 4-1 going into the seventh inning but then struck for eight runs to eventually win 12-2.

Bryce Hampton led the Bucks at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Austin Cooper had a double and drove in one run, Quinn Pershing had a double and scored once and Easton Martin had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Jadin Frandsen went 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Joey Starner had one hit and two RBIs, Joshua Woodberry had one hit, one run and one RBI and Jarrett Herz scored once and drove in one run. Cole Smith had one hit, one RBI and two runs.


