The Bozeman Bucks went 3-2 over the holiday weekend in Helena’s Keith Sell Tournament and fell one game short of qualifying for the championship game.
Bozeman lost a 6-4 decision against Butte on Monday in the semifinals. Prior to that, the Bucks earned wins on three consecutive days after dropping the opening game against the host Helena Senators.
On Thursday against Helena, the Bucks were held to three hits — one each from Jake Vigen, Max Matteucci and Michael Armstrong. The Bozeman defense committed three errors in the 8-0 loss.
River Smith pitched 4⅓ innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out one. Armstrong pitched the final 1⅔ innings and allowed one run on three hits and a walk.
On Friday, Bozeman beat the Calgary Bucks 4-1 behind seven strong innings from Jackson Burke. He allowed nine hits but just one run without any walks. He struck out three.
Offensively, Dillon Farne scored a run and had two RBI, and Dillon Coleman and Corbin Holzer each had doubles. Matteucci had a hit and an RBI, Hayden Roethle went 1 for 3 with a run and Bryce Hampton went 1 for 2 with two runs. River Smith also had an RBI.
Bozeman defeated the Calgary Cardinals 5-3 on Saturday. Matteucci got the Bucks off to a good start with a two-run home run in the first inning. He brought home Austin Cooper, who had one hit and scored two runs.
Holzer and Andrew Western each had one hit and a run scored. Roethle had one hit, and Burke had two. Justin Garcia pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Roethle pitched the final 1⅓ innings and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Bozeman’s offense exploded in Sunday’s game against the Saskatoon Giants. The Bucks tallied 12 hits en route to a 19-2 win that included a pair of seven-run innings. The game was called after four frames.
Matteucci went 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Farne went 2 for 2 with three RBI and four runs scored. Hampton went 2 for 2 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored. Cooper had one hit, one run and four RBI. Western had three hits, including a double, and drove home two runs. Smith had one hit, three RBI and two runs. Burke walked four times and scored three runs.
On the mound, Chris Wrench pitched two innings and allowed two runs on one hit and four walks. He struck out two. Coleman relieved him and pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
On Monday against Butte, the Miners rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. Bozeman wasn’t able to score in either of the final two innings.
Butte had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Bucks countered with three runs in the third and one in the fourth. Smith tripled in the third to score two runs, and Farne singled to score Smith for a 3-1 lead. Burke scored on an error in the fourth inning.
Smith, Farne and Holzer all had two hits. Matteucci had a double and a run scored. Western and Burke each had one hit.
Armstrong allowed six runs on six hits in 5⅔ innings with two strikeouts. Hampton had two strikeouts in 1⅓ innings of relief.
The Senators ended up defeating Butte 9-1 in the championship game later on Monday.
The Bucks return home this week to host a tournament of their own at Heroes Park.