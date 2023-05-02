Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Bucks earned their first two wins of the season this past weekend with a doubleheader sweep of the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers on Saturday.

The Bucks won 13-2 in six innings in the first game, collecting 11 hits overall and scoring eight runs in the first two innings. 

Austin Cooper had three hits, drove in one run and scored once. Jadin Frandsen (two runs) and Cole Smith (two runs, two RBI) each had two hits. Dylon Poulin, Bryce Hampton, Joshua Woodberry, Joey Starner, Frandsen and Cooper all hit doubles in the game. Hampton and Poulin each had two RBIs and scored once. Jarrett Herz walked three times and scored twice. Starner and Woodberry each drove in one run. 


