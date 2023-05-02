The Bozeman Bucks earned their first two wins of the season this past weekend with a doubleheader sweep of the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers on Saturday.
The Bucks won 13-2 in six innings in the first game, collecting 11 hits overall and scoring eight runs in the first two innings.
Austin Cooper had three hits, drove in one run and scored once. Jadin Frandsen (two runs) and Cole Smith (two runs, two RBI) each had two hits. Dylon Poulin, Bryce Hampton, Joshua Woodberry, Joey Starner, Frandsen and Cooper all hit doubles in the game. Hampton and Poulin each had two RBIs and scored once. Jarrett Herz walked three times and scored twice. Starner and Woodberry each drove in one run.
On the mound, Gus Musial allowed one earned run on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts in four innings. Starner pitched the final two innings and allowed one earned run on one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.
The Bucks also stole seven bases in the game.
Bozeman completed the sweep with a 6-5 win in the second game. The Bucks scored four times in the first inning and once each in the sixth and seventh frames. Those runs would be crucial as the Troopers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to narrow the final margin.
Smith (two runs), Cooper (two runs) and Hampton (two RBIs) each had two hits. Cooper's knocks went for a double and a triple. Hampton also had a double. Frandsen had one hit and scored once. Quinn Pershing had one hit, one RBI and one run. Poulin had one hit and three RBIs.
Pershing also pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout. Smith pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks. Hampton closed the game, allowing one walk and striking out the final two batters.
On Sunday, the Bucks dropped a doubleheader to the Billings Royals.
In the first game, Billings scored six runs in the first two innings en route to a 9-3 win. Poulin hit two doubles and scored twice. Cooper hit a double and a triple and had two RBIs and a run scored. Hampton and Woodberry had Bozeman's only other hits.
Easton Martin pitched the first inning, allowing six runs (five earned) on one hit with six walks and one strikeout. Cooper pitched three innings and gave up three runs (all earned) on six hits with one walk and one strikeout. Herz pitched the final inning unscathed save for one hit allowed.
Billings claimed the second game 13-3 in six innings. Cooper hit a solo home run, and Woodberry and Hampton each had triples. Poulin and Starner each hit doubles. Hampton also had a single as the only Buck with multiple hits.
Poulin allowed three runs (all earned) on three hits and four walks with one strikeout in 2⅔ innings to begin the game. Starner pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. Smith recorded two outs but allowed six runs (none earned) on one hit and two walks. Herz pitched the final inning and allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits with one strikeout.
Bozeman's record sits at 2-5 heading into this weekend, when the Bucks face Great Falls and Gillette (Wyoming) on Saturday and Gillette and Helena on Sunday at Heroes Park.
