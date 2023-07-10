The Bozeman Bucks headed north over the weekend and went 2-1 in three games against the Lethbridge Elks in Alberta.
The series began with a 7-5 win for the Bucks on Saturday. On Sunday, the Elks claimed the first game of a doubleheader 5-1, but Bozeman won the nightcap 8-2.
In Saturday’s game, Bozeman’s Bryce Hampton went 5 for 5 at the plate, including a double, and came around to score three times. He also pitched 5⅔ innings and struck out 10 batters. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks.
Dylon Poulin relieved him and earned the win on the mound, going 1⅔ innings and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two. Quinn Pershing closed the game, getting the final two outs.
Pershing also had two hits and a walk, and Josh Woodberry had two hits and scored a run. Jadin Frandsen earned one hit and two walks, and he scored once and drove in two runs.
Austin Cooper had one RBI. Luke Rizzo had a hit and an RBI. Cole Smith had one hit and scored twice. Joey Starner had one hit and one RBI, and Jarrett Herz added one hit.
Bozeman held a 4-3 lead after scoring once in the top of the sixth inning, but the Elks scored twice in the bottom half. The Bucks tied it in the seventh and went ahead with two runs in the eighth to win.
In Sunday’s first game, Bozeman led 1-0 after the first inning, but the Elks knotted it in the fourth. A four-run fifth inning followed in Lethbridge’s only win of the series.
Cash Jones pitched five innings and allowed all five runs (three earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts. Jack Nye pitched the final inning and struck out one.
Rizzo had a double and scored, while Smith had the RBI. Hampton, Woodberry and Poulin all had one hit.
In the final game, Bozeman tallied five runs in the first inning to take control early. Justin Garcia kept the Elks off balance, pitching 6⅓ innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Nye pitched the final two outs.
Hampton went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles. He scored once and drove in one run. Poulin had two RBIs and scored once. Rizzo had two hits, one run and one RBI. Woodberry had one hit and scored twice. Pershing and Cooper each had one hit, one run and one RBI. Herz had one hit and one RBI, and Jones scored once.
