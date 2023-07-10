Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Bucks headed north over the weekend and went 2-1 in three games against the Lethbridge Elks in Alberta.

The series began with a 7-5 win for the Bucks on Saturday. On Sunday, the Elks claimed the first game of a doubleheader 5-1, but Bozeman won the nightcap 8-2.

In Saturday’s game, Bozeman’s Bryce Hampton went 5 for 5 at the plate, including a double, and came around to score three times. He also pitched 5⅔ innings and struck out 10 batters. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks.


