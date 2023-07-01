Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Bucks started 2-1 at a tournament in Twin Falls, Idaho, this weekend. Tournament play runs Thursday through Sunday.

The Bucks opened with a 19-5 win over the Twin Falls Cowboys-Royal 18U on Thursday. Left fielder Cash Jones led the Bucks with three hits and six RBI. Designated hitter Josh Woodberry added two hits and four RBI, while shortstop Bryce Hampton had three hits and three RBI.

Third baseman Luke Rizzo finished with four hits and two RBI and center fielder Easton Martin had a pair of hits and two RBI.


