The Bozeman Bucks started 2-1 at a tournament in Twin Falls, Idaho, this weekend. Tournament play runs Thursday through Sunday.
The Bucks opened with a 19-5 win over the Twin Falls Cowboys-Royal 18U on Thursday. Left fielder Cash Jones led the Bucks with three hits and six RBI. Designated hitter Josh Woodberry added two hits and four RBI, while shortstop Bryce Hampton had three hits and three RBI.
Third baseman Luke Rizzo finished with four hits and two RBI and center fielder Easton Martin had a pair of hits and two RBI.
Bozeman ended the first inning up 7-2, and continued pouring on the offense with four runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and six in the top of the sixth. The Bucks scored 19 runs on 20 hits. Gus Musial got the win on the mound, going five innings with five runs (four earned), five hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
On Friday, the Bucks dropped the first game of a doubleheader with a 15-7 loss to the Reno Athletics. First baseman Quinn Pershing led Bozeman offensively with three hits and 2 RBI. CF Austin Cooper, right fielder Joey Starner and Rizzo each drove in a run as well.
Catcher Takeo Cervantez led Reno with two hits (including a home run) and five RBI. RF Rylan Matyka added a pair of hits and three RBI, and 1B Holden Rowan also finished with two hits and three RBI.
Bozeman actually held a 3-2 lead at the end of the first, and later added a run in the second and two more in the fourth. The Bucks later led 7-3 at the end of the fifth.
Reno’s offense came alive late, though, with a run in the sixth, three more in the seventh, and an explosive eight-run eighth inning to seal the win.
The Bucks bounced back later in the day to capture a 4-2 win over the Idaho Catch. SS Cole Smith finished with two hits and an RBI for the Bucks. Rizzo added a pair of hits and scored two runs. Woodberry and Starner each scored a run as well.
Idaho got on the board first with a run in the top of the first inning, but Bozeman answered with a run in the third, a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The Bucks scored four runs on four hits.
Martin got the win on the mound for the Bucks, going seven innings with two earned runs, five hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
