The Bozeman Bucks went 1-3 on the road this last week, picking up their one win on Thursday against Great Falls.
The Bucks lost a pair of games at the Billings Scarlets on Wednesday by scores of 6-2 and 8-7. The next day, the Great Falls Chargers won 3-2 in the first game before the Bucks won 12-11 in the nightcap.
In that win, Dillon Coleman had an RBI double to break a 10-10 tie with one out in the seventh inning. Max Matteucci followed with an RBI single for a 12-10 lead. The Chargers added one run in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t come all the way back.
River Smith hit two doubles as part of a three-hit game. He also scored twice, walked twice and drove in three runs. Matteucci had three hits while scoring twice. Coleman scored twice.
Jake Vigen, Dillon Farne and Jackson Burke all had two hits. Burke scored twice and had one RBI, and Vigen had one RBI. Corbin Holzer had one hit, one run and two RBI. Michael Armstrong had one hit and scored once. Austin Cooper scored twice and had two RBI.
On the mound, Justin Garcia pitched four innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts. CJ Shirley pitched the final three innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with three walks and one strikeout.
In Thursday’s loss to Great Falls, Smith had two hits and scored both of Bozeman’s runs. Both runs came on RBI singles by Coleman, once in the third and once in the seventh. Armstrong also had two hits, including one double. Vigen and Farne each had singles.
Smith pitched six innings for the Bucks. He struck out six and walked two while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits.
In Wednesday’s first game against Billings, the Bucks managed just four hits — one each from Smith, Holzer (a double), Matteucci and Cooper. Matteucci and Cooper had the team’s only RBI. Vigen and Coleman scored the team’s runs.
Armstrong pitched six innings and allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
In the second game against the Scarlets, the Bucks couldn’t take advantage of five Billings errors and lost by one run. Coleman had two hits and drove in three runs. Matteucci had two hits, one RBI and one run. Cooper had two hits, including a double, and scored one run. Vigen had one hit and scored once. Smith and Holzer each scored twice.
On the mound, Burke allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Coleman pitched one inning and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks. Chris Wrench pitched the final inning and walked one while striking out two.