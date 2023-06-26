The Bozeman Bucks went 1-1 on Saturday and Sunday in the final two games of their home tournament at Heroes Park.
The Bucks won 4-2 on Saturday against Twin Falls (Idaho) and fell 11-8 on Sunday to Pocatello (Idaho).
On Saturday, Twin Falls scored two runs in the first inning but was shut out the rest of the way. Bucks pitcher Jack Nye pitched a full seven innings, allowing just those two earned runs on three hits and no walks. He struck out seven.
Bozeman’s offense got going in the fifth inning, when all four of the team’s runs were scored. Luke Rizzo, Austin Cooper, Dylon Poulin and Jarrett Herz all crossed the plate. Cooper and Joshua Woodberry had one RBI each. Woodberry had a double while singles from Rizzo, Cooper, Herz and Cole Smith rounded out the team’s hits.
Bozeman built a 6-0 lead through three innings on Sunday against Pocatello, but the Runnin’ Rebels scored all 11 of their runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames. Six runs came in the sixth and four more came in the seventh.
Rizzo went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for the Bucks. Herz and Woodberry both had two hits and scored a run. Cooper had one hit and drove in a run. Quinn Pershing and Jadin Frandsen each had one hit and scored twice. Pershing also walked twice and drove in a run. Frandsen walked once and had two RBIs. Smith had one hit and scored once. Joey Starner walked twice, scored a run and had an RBI.
On the mound, Justin Garcia pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Starner pitched the rest of the way and allowed four runs (all earned) on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.