Bozeman’s Joey Starner swings at a pitch against the Helena Senators on Thursday evening at Heroes Park.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle

The Bozeman Bucks went 1-1 on Saturday and Sunday in the final two games of their home tournament at Heroes Park.

The Bucks won 4-2 on Saturday against Twin Falls (Idaho) and fell 11-8 on Sunday to Pocatello (Idaho).

On Saturday, Twin Falls scored two runs in the first inning but was shut out the rest of the way. Bucks pitcher Jack Nye pitched a full seven innings, allowing just those two earned runs on three hits and no walks. He struck out seven.


