The Bozeman Bucks concluded their regular season Friday with a pair of road losses to the Great Falls Chargers.
Bozeman fell 7-1 in the first game and 4-1 in the nightcap.
Despite a five-game losing streak to end the regular season, the Bucks managed to hang on to the eighth seed in the Montana-Alberta league standings to qualify for the state tournament. Bozeman will face the top-seeded Billings Royals in the first game of the tournament, which begins Wednesday in Billings.
The Bucks (21-37) had an early lead in the first game thanks to a leadoff single from Jake Vigen and an RBI double from Max Matteucci. River Smith singled in the third inning as Bozeman’s only other hit.
That 1-0 lead stood up until the fourth when the Chargers tied the game. They then added five runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth to create the final margin.
Michael Armstrong pitched the whole way for the Bucks, allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
The Chargers did all their damage in the second game in the third inning, scoring four runs (three earned) against Bucks starter Jackson Burke. Bozeman only managed to score once in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI single from Corbin Holzer. Smith scored on the play. A double play followed to end the inning, though.
Smith and Dillon Coleman each had one hit. Holzer had one for his RBI and Matteucci had two hits.
Burke pitched 2⅓ innings and gave up five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Chris Wrench came on in relief and held the Chargers in check for the remaining 3⅔ frames. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three.
