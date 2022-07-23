Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Bucks concluded their regular season Friday with a pair of road losses to the Great Falls Chargers.

Bozeman fell 7-1 in the first game and 4-1 in the nightcap.

Despite a five-game losing streak to end the regular season, the Bucks managed to hang on to the eighth seed in the Montana-Alberta league standings to qualify for the state tournament. Bozeman will face the top-seeded Billings Royals in the first game of the tournament, which begins Wednesday in Billings.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you