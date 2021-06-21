Despite multiple home runs, the Bozeman Bucks lost twice to the Billings Royals on Sunday, 9-4 to start the doubleheader then 10-7.
In the first game, the Royals gained a 5-0 lead after a four-run third inning and remained in control.
Bozeman’s Preston Fliehman hit a home run and a double, finishing with two RBIs. Logan Pailthorpe hit a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Luke Rizzo, Jake Vigen, Rhett Hays, Max Matteucci and Andrew Western each recorded one hit, while Corbin Holzer drove in a run.
Brady Higgs pitched the whole game for the Bucks. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out two.
The Bucks responded in the second game, taking a 7-0 lead after two frames. But the Royals scored a run in the third, five runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth en route to another win.
Pailthorpe and Vigen both hit home runs. Holzer, Dillon Coleman, Fliehman and Vigen each hit a double.
Vigen was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Holzer added another hit and an RBI, while Coleman also drove in a run. Hays tallied a hit and an RBI, while Michael Armstrong also recorded a hit.
The Bucks (16-19) begin hosting the Treasure State Showdown Tournament, which lasts until Sunday, with a game against the Fairfield (California) Expos at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.