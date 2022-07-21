Max Matteucci is seeing the end of his American Legion baseball career coming up soon.
After graduating from high school online in 2021, the California Bay Area native joined the Bozeman Bucks last summer and returned for his final season this year. The Bucks are on the fringe of being the last of eight teams to qualify for the Montana-Alberta state tournament, making all aspects of the game that much more important as the regular season comes to a close this week.
“We just want to win,” Matteucci said. “We know if we win and we do well and we play hard, all of that will fall into place.”
Bozeman’s road to that final qualifying spot got a bit tougher Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the league-leading Billings Royals in the first game of a doubleheader at Heroes Park. The result of the second game was not available by deadline.
Matteucci drove in Bozeman’s (21-34) only run with a double off the wall in right field in the first inning. The team’s offense largely went quiet after that.
“I was timed-up pretty well on it. I was ready for the fastball,” Matteucci said. “But we’ve got to maintain that approach throughout the entire game — everyone, me included.”
Right before Matteucci’s hit, River Smith doubled. He scored on Matteucci’s knock. On the mound, Smith threw 6⅓ innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Four of those Royals hits came in the third inning, allowing them to score all four of their runs. Davis Mosier started it with a double that scored Lance Schaaf and Austin Schaaf, who both hit singles earlier. Owen Doucette followed with a single. A third run scored when Tessen West bounced into a fielder’s choice. The fourth run came on an error in the outfield.
Smith otherwise worked around traffic on the base paths and kept Bozeman within striking distance.
“He did a good job mixing speeds, a nice job locating — especially on the outside half there throughout the game,” Bucks manager Sean Potkay said. “Not too much hard contact other than one inning, but (he was able) to work around some barrels throughout that game.”
Chris Wrench pitched the final two outs for the Bucks without any issues.
Jaiden Turner was strong for the Royals, needing just 89 pitches to get through the entire game. He allowed six hits and the one early one while walking just one and striking out five.
“He’s always tough,” Potkay said.
The Bucks did get the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning, though. Andrew Western and Hayden Roethle each singled with one out. But Austin Cooper struck out and Dillon Farne flew out to end the game.
“I thought we squared some baseballs up and had some hard ground balls right to guys,” Potkay said. “If those are five feet one way or the other, we could have changed some innings in that game.”
Corbin Holzer and Jake Vigen had the only other hits for the Bucks in the game. Austin Schaaf had three hits while Doucette had two to lead the Royals.
“You know, it’s baseball, when one ball falls, they all fall,” Matteucci said. “And in that case, they were falling for Billings. We need to hit balls harder into gaps and places they can’t catch, but sometimes it just happens where balls you hit are right at people and the balls they hit are bloop singles. It happens, and you’ve got to work through it.”
Though the team is running out of season, Potkay said he doesn’t want the players to focus too much on the standings. It’s more important to be focused on each play in hopes of turning in a complete game. The Bucks will end the regular season with two games at the Great Falls Chargers on Friday.
“We want to play as long as we can,” Smith said, “but the main part right now is taking it a game at a time. We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves.”
Matteucci, after graduating from high school, has been working in town and exercising in preparation for his last year of Legion ball. When the season does end, he’ll start preparing to move to Indiana to attend Purdue University, where he will study business analytics and attempt to walk-on to the baseball team. He said he’ll look back fondly on his time with the Bucks.
“It’s been an incredible opportunity here,” he said. “It’s been incredible playing at this park. It’s one of the most beautiful stadiums I’ve ever seen. It’s awesome playing here and being part of a community.”
