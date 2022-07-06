One of Bozeman Bucks manager Sean Potkay’s points of emphasis in his postgame meeting with his team Wednesday was on missed opportunities.
The Bucks failed to score after shortstop Corbin Holzer’s lead-off triple in the bottom of the second inning. After scoring a pair of runs in the fourth, the Bucks ended the inning with the bases loaded. Bozeman also didn’t have any baserunners in the sixth or seventh innings.
Those missed opportunities — along with falling behind early-on — led to Bozeman’s 7-4 loss to the Pocatello Running Rebels in the opening game of the Bozeman Bucks AA Invitational Tournament at Heroes Park.
“I thought about half of our lineup did a really nice job in that game being aggressive, going after fastballs and really kind of attacking pitches,” Potkay said. “And then the other half was constantly behind. A lot of 0-1, 0-2 counts.”
Part of that was due to Pocatello starting pitcher Colton Sneddon, who gave up four hits, three walks and two earned runs in 6⅔ innings. He also finished with 12 strikeouts. Potkay called Sneddon one of the best pitchers the Bucks have faced all season.
“What made him good was he threw pretty hard — probably mid to high 80s — and had a good off-speed (pitch),” Bozeman right fielder Jake Vigen said. “He threw both for strikes and was in the zone all night.”
It also didn’t help that Pocatello scored a combined five runs in the first two innings. With plenty of game left to play, though, Potkay said the goal was to just “chip away” at the lead.
Potkay also made a pitching change. At the top of the third, Bryce Hampton replaced River Smith on the mound.
“The biggest thing was they were just seeing the ball really well off (Smith),” Potkay said. “There were a lot of hard-hit baseballs. To me, it seemed like it just wasn’t there for him tonight. I’d rather get him out of there and save him for later in the tournament, get somebody else in there, switch it up a little.”
The change provided a spark for the Bucks, with Hampton and the Bozeman defense holding Pocatello scoreless in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Hampton finished with two earned runs, two walks and four hits in five innings of work.
Meanwhile, the Bucks came alive at the plate. Vigen started off the bottom of the fourth with a double to left center, and first baseman Max Matteucci doubled down the right field line to score Vigen and put Bozeman on the board. Hampton later singled to score Matteucci.
While they did leave the bases loaded to end the fourth, the momentum carried over into the next frame. Second baseman Dillon Farne led off the fifth with a walk. Vigen then hit a ball to right field that initially looked like it would be caught.
But Pocatello right fielder Gunner Wilhelm dropped the ball. That led to Farne and Vigen nearly running side-by-side as Farne scrambled to third and Vigen to second off the error.
“I think (Farne) just didn’t see the ball,” Vigen said. “I was right behind him and I just said, ‘Keep going.’ It was funny.”
Matteucci then sent a sacrifice fly to center field, which caused another Pocatello mishap. As Farne scored, Vigen was late to tag up at second, causing some confusion for the Pocatello outfield. Pocatello center fielder McCadden Evans tried to throw to third to get Vigen, but nobody was there to make the play.
The ball sailed into foul territory, Vigen rounded third and scored. That made it 5-4 Pocatello.
“I have no idea what they were doing there, having the third baseman (cut off) the centerfielder,” Vigen said. “But I saw no one was at third, so I went to third (and then scored).”
Potkay said that section of the lineup — Vigen, Matteucci, Holzer — particularly impressed at the plate Wednesday. Vigen scored two runs, Matteucci added two RBI and a run and Holzer got on base twice with a triple and a walk.
“All those guys were having really competitive at-bats and pretty much every time they came up in that game we had a chance to score runs,” Potkay said.
The Rebels regained control in the sixth, though, scoring a pair of insurance runs to close out the game. Sneddon pitched a near-complete game but was pulled before the final at-bat due to his pitch count (103). JD Gunderson pitched the final out.
Facing a team like Pocatello is exactly the type of competition Potkay said the Bucks sought out for the tournament this weekend.
“I don’t think there’s a team (in the bracket) that's not really good,” Potkay said. “We did as best we could to go find the most competitive field possible. And I think we’re going to continue to play teams similar to (Pocatello) and see good arms throughout the tournament.”
He added that it’s also a relief to be playing back at Heroes Park. Before Wednesday’s game, the Bucks hadn’t played in Bozeman since June 12 and just finished up the Keith Sell Tournament in Helena.
Both Vigen and Potkay hope this home stint will be the boost the Bucks need to close out the season strong.
“It’s really nice to play in front of our fans,” Vigen said. “They always bring the energy. I know they’ll bring it every night this week and weekend.”