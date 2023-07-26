Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Bucks went 1-2 at the AA State Tournament in Missoula over the weekend, picking up a win over the Kalispell Lakers and dropping games to the Great Falls Chargers and Missoula Mavericks. The Bucks end their season with a 26-34 record.

To open the tournament, the Bucks fell to Great Falls 6-2 on Saturday. Great Falls’ Lane Seim got the Chargers on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning. Bozeman’s Luke Rizzo answered with an RBI double in the top of the third and an RBI single in the top of the fifth. The Bucks held a 2-1 lead.

But the Chargers regained control in the bottom of the frame, scoring five runs on two hits and a Bozeman error.


