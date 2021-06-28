In their last two contests of the Treasure State Showdown, the Bozeman Bucks tied with the Casper (Wyoming) Oilers 9-9 on Saturday and then lost 3-1 to the Coeur d'Alene (Idaho) Lums on Sunday.
Against the Oilers, the Bucks were leading 7-4 after four innings. Then Casper tied the game at 7-7 with two runs in the fifth and another in the seventh. The game ended after each team scored twice in the eighth frame.
Bozeman’s Jake Vigen drove in three runs and was 2 for 3 from the plate. Max Matteucci and Rhett Hays both had two hits, with Hays, Dillon Coleman and Jackson Burke each driving in a run. Logan Pailthorpe also added a double, and Gannon McGarrah recorded a hit as well.
Bozeman’s game against Coeur d'Alene was a matchup between the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds in the tournament. Coeur d'Alene took the lead early with a run in both the first and third innings, with both teams scoring once in the final frame.
Fliehman ended up 2 for 4 with a triple and drove in the lone run. Hampton, Luke Rizzo, Kellen Harrison, Vigen and Andrew Western each chalked up one hit, with Harrison’s being a double.
Hays, the starting pitcher, allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings.
The Bucks (18-20-1) host the Billings Scarlets for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
