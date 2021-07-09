In the top of the third inning Friday evening against the Yakima (Washington) Beetles, Bozeman center fielder Logan Pailthorpe made one of his traditionally spectacular diving catches to end a runners-on-the-corners threat.
In the bottom half, Pailthorpe led off with a single and scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly, providing the run that would put the Bozeman Bucks ahead for good in an eventual 11-3 win at Heroes Park in the third game of the Bozeman Mid-Summer Classic.
As the Bucks (21-29-1) season grows older, those kinds of moments are becoming more common for the Bucks outfielder. Pailthorpe’s defense, in particular, is eye-catching.
His grab in the third inning required him to rush in and to his left and dive headlong to make the play.
“The option for that play is there quite a bit at this level. You don’t see it every game from every team because not everybody reads it as well as Logan does, not everybody’s as willing to sell out as he is,” Bucks manager Garrett Schultz said. “He has a great first step and then he’s not afraid to sell out and make a Superman play.”
The catch was especially important considering it ensured the game stayed locked in a 3-3 tie and gave Bucks pitcher Bryce Hampton another clean inning.
“With runners in scoring position, if that ball drops it’s a run or two, so it’s nice to get that out,” Pailthorpe said. “I work on trying to get good jumps and reads off the bat. And plus I got a little bit of speed on me. They seem pretty routine to me, but it may not look like it sometimes.”
Hampton was on a pitch limit Friday so that he was available for Bozeman’s Class A team on Sunday against Butte. In his three innings, Hampton struck out two and allowed three runs on three hits. All three runs came in the first inning, but only one was earned following a two-out error.
“Usually my first inning’s a little rougher and then I settle down pretty quickly,” Hampton said.
Indeed, he got the Beetles to go down in order in the second inning, and then he escaped the third with no damage done.
Bozeman’s Corbin Holzer supplied a two-run double in the bottom of the first to narrow the score. A sacrifice fly from Jake Vigen in the second inning tied the game at 3.
“Run support helps a ton to settle me down, calm me down and show I don’t have to do everything myself,” Hampton said. “I’m just trying to get a win at all costs, just shove and give us a chance at winning.”
He did so and then gave way to Michael Armstrong for the final three innings. He struck out two and allowed two hits while keeping the lead safe.
“I thought our pitching was really good today,” Schultz said. “Our pitching keeps getting better and better. Bryce really set the tone for us.”
Meanwhile, Bozeman’s offense continued to roll. The Bucks scored in every inning save for the fifth.
Pailthorpe came home in the third following a sacrifice fly from Max Matteucci.
Bozeman added two runs in the fourth as Preston Fliehman and Matteucci drew a walk and were hit by a pitch, respectively, with the bases loaded to make it 6-3.
In the sixth, Matteucci drove in another run with a bases-loaded walk, Holzer reached on an error that allowed two runs to score and Gannon McGarrah singled in a run for a 10-3 lead. After a walk to Rhett Hays, Austin Cooper singled to center field to score McGarrah and end the game early. There was a tournament run rule in place of an eight-run lead in the fifth inning or later.
McGarrah and Cooper, call-ups from the Class A team, both tallied two hits in the win.
“Both of those kids help us down the stretch and in our postseason,” Schultz said. “They definitely added depth to our lineup tonight.”
