The Bozeman Bucks scored eight runs in the top of the 10th inning on Wednesday to earn a 12-4 win against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws.
The teams were tied 4-4 through five innings and remained that way until Max Matteucci had an RBI single to score Jake Vigen with one out in the 10th. Gannon McGarrah and Austin Cooper followed with run-scoring hits, and Bryce Hampton reached on an error that allowed McGarrah and Cooper to score. Vigen and River Smith added RBI singles to complete the scoring spree.
Vigen finished 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Smith, McGarrah and Matteucci each had two hits. Smith scored twice and drove in one run. McGarrah and Matteucci drove in two runs each. Michael Armstrong and Zane Haarer each scored one run.
Jackson Burke and Hayden Roethle each allowed two earned runs on four hits while pitching 2 and 2⅔ innings, respectively. Burke struck out one. Roethle struck out three and walked three. Chris Wrench pitched tremendously in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 in 4⅓ innings. Hampton earned the win after pitching the bottom of the 10th, allowing just one walk and striking out one.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.