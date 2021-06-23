The Bozeman Bucks, as co-host of this week’s Treasure State Showdown, invited top-tier teams from outside Montana to provide a midseason test in advance of what they hope is a strong finish to the season.
From the onset of the first game on Wednesday evening, the Bucks got what they were looking for.
The visiting Fairfield (California) Expos jumped all over Bozeman starter Dillon Coleman and eventually claimed a 10-5 victory on a pristine night at Heroes Park.
“They competed really well,” said Bozeman shortstop Preston Fliehman, who previously lived in the nearby Yuba City and Sacramento areas. “I know their summer ball is crazy. It’s pure baseball and only baseball. They came out really strong, really level-headed. And the reason they were invited to this tournament is to give us some competition and see what out-of-state baseball looks like. We definitely got a taste of it.”
The Expos scored a run and loaded the bases before Coleman recorded the first out of the top of the first. Fairfield batted around and added three more runs before the inning came to an end.
Bozeman answered with a trio of runs in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Andrew Western and Kellen Harrison each drew walks, and Michael Armstrong was hit by a pitch. Logan Pailthorpe doubled home two runs, and a Fliehman single brought in one more. Pailthorpe was thrown out at home trying to tie the game.
In the very next half inning, though, the Expos batted around one more time and tacked on six runs, all of which were charged to Coleman.
“That team swung it really well,” said Bucks manager Garrett Schultz. “They put a lot of balls in play, a lot of hard contact early. It wasn’t really the long ball, the deep double, but a lot of hard contact made our pitcher work early.”
Coleman allowed six walks and 10 hits in his 2 ⅔ innings, and nine of those hits were singles. The 10th was a double to begin the third.
From then on, the Expos were comparatively held in check. Fliehman pitched three scoreless innings, and he was followed by 1 ⅓ scoreless frames from Rhett Hays to end the game.
“You don’t want to go down early like that with two big innings again today,” Schultz said, “but then we threw up five zeroes. Certainly a lot we can build on. Lately our starters have been pretty good and our backend guys have struggled, but we kind of got better as the game went on.”
Hays also drove in Bozeman’s final two runs of the contest. First, with two outs in the fourth, Fliehman tripled to left-center field and Hays doubled to bring him home. And in the sixth, Armstrong led off with a double and Hays later tallied a two-out single to complete the scoring.
Despite the team’s tendency to have to play from behind early in games, the Bucks have also shown a resiliency all season in that they rarely let runs go unanswered.
“We get very good glimpses of (our offense),” Pailthorpe said. “I feel like definitely if we start piecing some hits together we can start getting some Ws under our belt.”
The tournament continues with the Bucks playing at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and Sunday is the tournament’s bracket-style playoff.
“I feel like every team we play against we should be in that ball game,” Schultz said. “For the most part on the season we have until lately. We need something to spark us, give us a little bit of momentum and that’s what we’re looking for in this tournament.”
