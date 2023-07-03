Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Bucks closed out their time at a tournament in Twin Falls this weekend with a pair of games against the Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels.

The Bucks (20-27) dropped both games against the Rebels, the first coming in the form of a 7-0 loss on Saturday. Shortstop Cole Smith, catcher Jadin Frandsen and left fielder Easton Martin were the only Bucks to get hits in the game. Right fielder Cash Jones and designated hitter Josh Woodberry drew walks as well.

LF Alexander Winn led the Rebels with a pair of hits and two RBI. SS Jayce Vaughan, RF Ryan Foltz, first baseman Kaden Knowles, second baseman Luke Davis and catcher Gunner Wilhelm each knocked in runs as well. Wilhelm had a team-high three hits.


