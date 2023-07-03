The Bozeman Bucks closed out their time at a tournament in Twin Falls this weekend with a pair of games against the Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels.
The Bucks (20-27) dropped both games against the Rebels, the first coming in the form of a 7-0 loss on Saturday. Shortstop Cole Smith, catcher Jadin Frandsen and left fielder Easton Martin were the only Bucks to get hits in the game. Right fielder Cash Jones and designated hitter Josh Woodberry drew walks as well.
LF Alexander Winn led the Rebels with a pair of hits and two RBI. SS Jayce Vaughan, RF Ryan Foltz, first baseman Kaden Knowles, second baseman Luke Davis and catcher Gunner Wilhelm each knocked in runs as well. Wilhelm had a team-high three hits.
The Rebels wasted no time gaining a lead with five runs in the top of the first. They later added insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings. McCadden Evans got the win on the mound, allowing three hits, two walks, four strikeouts and no runs in seven innings. Jack Nye started for the Bucks, allowing 10 hits, six earned runs and three walks in four innings.
The teams matched up once again Sunday, with the Rebels beating the Bucks 8-5. Smith, Jones, LF Dylan Poulin and SS/P Bryce Hampton knocked in runs for the Bucks. 3B Luke Rizzo also scored a pair of runs.
For the Rebels, Wilhelm finished with three hits and three RBI. Knowles added a hit and three RBI, while Vaughan and Winn knocked in runs as well. DH Martin Serrano scored a pair of runs.
The Bucks held an early 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning, and added another run in the top of the second. But the Rebels answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. The Rebels added to their lead with two runs in the fifth.
Bozeman cut the lead to 6-5 in the sixth, but the Rebels scored a pair of runs down the stretch to seal the win.
Quinn Pershing (two innings, one hit, one earned run, three walks), Joey Starner (six innings, five earned runs, walk, three strikeouts) and Hampton (three innings, two hits, earned run, walk, two strikeouts) were on the mound for the Bucks. Elias Blackhawk (six innings, five hits, three earned runs, four walks, five strikeouts) and Winn (three innings, hit, no earned runs, three strikeouts) pitched for the Rebels.
Bozeman will next host a doubleheader against the Billings Scarlets on Wednesday at Heroes Park. Game times are set for 5 p.m and 7 p.m.
