The Bozeman Bucks lost a pair of games Sunday to the Missoula Mavericks by the nearly identical scores of 10-2 and 9-2.
In the first game, the Mavericks scored twice in the opening inning, but the Bucks tied it up in the fourth thanks to a Corbin Holzer RBI single and a run-scoring sacrifice bunt from Jackson Burke.
Missoula took control in the sixth inning with eight runs on six hits, three walks and one Bozeman error in the frame.
River Smith, Max Matteucci and Jake Vigen each had one hit for the Bucks (7-12). Michael Armstrong pitched five-plus innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. CJ Shirley pitched two innings and allowed five runs (all earned) on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
In the second game, Missoula scored two runs in the first, third and fifth innings along with single runs in the second, fourth and seventh innings on the way to another win. The Mavericks collected 10 hits and won despite committing four errors.
Bozeman got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Dillon Farne scored on an error by the Missoula catcher. Holzer scored Bozeman’s second run in the seventh inning following an error by Missoula’s second baseman.
Farne had one hit and stole a base. Vigen had one hit and two steals. Austin Cooper had two singles and stole a bag, and Matteucci had one hit.
Justin Garcia pitched four innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Bryce Hampton pitched two innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Hayden Roethle allowed one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout in his inning of work.
