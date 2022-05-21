The Bozeman Bucks dropped both games of a doubleheader Saturday at the Billings Scarlets by scores of 3-2 and 5-1.
In the first game, the Bucks built a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Max Matteucci hit a two-out single to score River Smith. Matteucci then moved to second on a single from Jake Vigen and later scored on an error by the Billings shortstop.
That two-run lead held up through most of the rest of the game. The Scarlets began their comeback in the bottom of the fifth, when they scored on a sacrifice fly to cut the lead in half.
In the next inning, Billings’ right fielder Hunter Doyle homered off of Smith to tie the game. Scarlets catcher Nicholas Schneider later scored on a passed ball to go ahead 3-2.
After the Bucks scored their two runs in the first, they managed just four more hits the rest of the game. They were set down in order three times, including the seventh inning.
Smith was saddled with the loss despite allowing only one earned run on the homer. He allowed five hits and struck out five with no walks.
Vigen went 3 for 3 with a double. Andrew Western also had a double and Bryce Hampton had one hit.
In the second game, Bozeman again scored in the first inning. Hampton doubled with one out, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout from Western.
The Scarlets only waited until the bottom of the first to take control of the game this time. They responded with three runs immediately and added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Michael Armstrong had Bozeman’s only other hit, and it came with one out in the sixth inning.
Billings pitcher Drew McDowell pitched the whole way, allowing just one walk while striking out nine.
Jackson Burke pitched four innings for the Bucks (7-10). He allowed 10 hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks with three strikeouts. Hayden Roethle pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on one hit with one walk.
