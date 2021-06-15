The Bozeman Bucks dropped to 15-16 this season following losses in both games of a doubleheader on Monday against the Missoula Mavericks.
In the first game of their two-game set, Missoula won 10-1 and followed it up later with an 8-7 walk-off victory in nine innings.
The Mavericks scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning of the first game, forcing the Bucks to play from behind from the start. Bozeman got on the board in the third inning thanks to doubles from Max Matteucci and Logan Pailthorpe. Matteucci got his hit with one out and Pailthorpe brought him home two batters later.
Missoula added single runs in the fourth and fifth inning before tacking on two more in the sixth to complete the game’s scoring.
Rhett Hays took the loss for Bozeman after allowing 13 hits and one walk. All 10 runs against him were earned. He struck out five.
Preston Fliehman and Jackson Burke also added hits for the Bucks. Pailthorpe finished 2 for 3 after also adding a single in the sixth inning.
Missoula’s Zach Hangas pitched the whole way for the Mavericks. He struck out two and walked none en route to the win.
In the nightcap, Bozeman scored two runs in the top of the ninth to break a 5-5 tie only to see the Mavericks score three runs of their own in the bottom half.
Pailthorpe singled to start the inning and scored on a Corbin Holzer double. Then, with one out, Matteucci singled to score Holzer. In the bottom of the ninth, Missoula’s Dayton Bay provided the winning hit, a bunt that allowed teammate Connor Jordan to score.
The game was sent to extras in the first place thanks to a Fliehman home run with one out in the top of the seventh. Prior to that, Bozeman scored once in the first inning on a Matteucci RBI single that brought Fliehman home. Missoula answered with five runs with two outs in the second inning thanks to three walks, three singles and a double against Bozeman’s Burke on the mound.
In his seven innings pitched, Burke allowed those five runs on five hits with nine walks and two strikeouts. Holzer relieved him on the mound and allowed the final three runs in addition to four hits and two walks. He also struck out two.
Fliehman finished 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Matteucci was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Holzer had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI and Pailthorpe was 2 for 5 with two runs and a run driven in. Jake Vigen tallied an RBI, Andrew Western scored a run, Luke Rizzo had a double as part of his two hits and Michael Armstrong also went 1 for 4.
