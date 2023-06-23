As designated hitter Josh Woodberry jogged to first base, the Bozeman Bucks had a chance to break the game open early. With only one out in the bottom of the first inning, the Bucks had the bases loaded.
The next batter, infielder Cole Smith, flew out and third baseman Luke Rizzo had a narrow opening to possibly score from third. The throw home went past Helena catcher Cole Graham, but was corralled by pitcher Aaron Fuzesy before the ball hit the backstop.
This caused a frenzy, sending Rizzo back to third and shortstop Bryce Hampton caught in the middle of the base path. Hampton was thrown out retreating back to second to end the inning. The Bucks came up empty-handed.
Bozeman (14-21) let Helena “off the hook” early in the game, Bucks manager Sean Potkay said, resulting in a 12-3 Senators win Thursday night to end day one of Bozeman’s home tournament.
The conference matchup against Helena was the biggest game of the weekend, Potkay added, with the Bucks hoping to “put the marbles on the table.” Bozeman looked to continue building momentum after winning a combined four games against the Billings Royals and Kalispell Lakers last week.
But as a whole, hosting the tournament is always “one of the highlights of the summer,” Potkay said.
“It does come with a lot of work throughout the week,” he said. “But being able to play consistently at night in front of crowds is always kind of the highlight.”
The weekend started off on a sour note with the loss to the Senators, a team the Bucks are now 0-5 against this season.
“All their guys are pretty short and sweet and find a way to get the ball in play,” Potkay said. “Hit a lot of hard ground balls and line it up well. They're sound on the mound. They've got a lot of guys that throw strikes.”
That was on display Thursday night, with the Senators getting on the board after second baseman Brayden Beatty scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the first. In the next frame, Lance Bratlien scored off a sacrifice fly. Both Graham and Sam Ark scored off an RBI single from Carter Perlinski later in the inning to put Helena up 4-0. The Senators added two more runs in the third.
Meanwhile, Bozeman had multiple opportunities to cut into the lead early. After the inning-ending double play in the first, the Bucks had the bases loaded in the second. But centerfielder Austin Cooper struck out looking to end the inning. The Bucks left two on to end the fourth and sixth innings as well.
“When you can't take away the pitcher's fastball and you're consistently late on the fastball, it makes it really hard to compete,” Potkay said. “That was kind of a struggle tonight. We had maybe two or three guys in the order that were on time with the fastball and everybody else was consistently late every AB.”
One of the bright spots was Hampton, who got the Bucks on the board with a home run in the third. He finished the game 2 for 3 and drew a walk in the sixth. He also pitched three innings, allowing five hits, four runs (three earned), two walks and a strikeout.
Potkay said Hampton had a “really good night” offensively, especially given where he’s at physically.
“He was dealing with a hamstring injury early (in the season)," Potkay added, "so he’s kind of just getting over that and starting to put together some good ABs in the last two weeks.”
Helena added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to go up 10-1. Bozeman finally got some offense in the bottom of the fifth, with Smith and catcher Jadin Frandsen scoring. Frandsen turned a steal attempt into a run after a pickoff throw went by Helena’s third baseman. The Senators later answered with two runs in the seventh.
Potkay said a focus for the rest of the tournament will be competing and continuing to build up the Bucks' mental toughness, which has “been a challenge” in practice and games recently.
“How do you respond early in the game or how do you respond to adversity and find a way to play every pitch individually? Getting past things that don't necessarily go your way,” Potkay said. “That was a challenge for us tonight.”
Bozeman will play a doubleheader Friday, with the Bucks facing the Jackson Giants at 3:30 p.m. and the Post 4 Runnin' Rebels at 6 p.m.
