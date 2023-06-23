Bucks Senators baseball (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman’s Bryce Hampton runs to third after hitting a home run against the Helena Senators Thursday at Heroes Park.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As designated hitter Josh Woodberry jogged to first base, the Bozeman Bucks had a chance to break the game open early. With only one out in the bottom of the first inning, the Bucks had the bases loaded.

The next batter, infielder Cole Smith, flew out and third baseman Luke Rizzo had a narrow opening to possibly score from third. The throw home went past Helena catcher Cole Graham, but was corralled by pitcher Aaron Fuzesy before the ball hit the backstop.

This caused a frenzy, sending Rizzo back to third and shortstop Bryce Hampton caught in the middle of the base path. Hampton was thrown out retreating back to second to end the inning. The Bucks came up empty-handed.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you