Coming off a tournament-opening loss to the Pocatello Running Rebels on Wednesday, the Bozeman Bucks bounced back with a 5-2 win over the Dickinson Roughriders Thursday night in the Bozeman Bucks AA Invitational Tournament.
The Bucks are now 1-1 in tournament play.
The Roughriders got on the board first, though, scoring a run off an error in the top of the first inning. The Bucks later evened things up 1-1 thanks to an RBI single from Bryce Hampton in the bottom of the second.
Bozeman took the lead for the first time in the third inning, where the Bucks scored four runs. That includes an RBI double from Max Matteucci and Dillon Coleman earning a walk with the bases loaded.
Jackson Burke earned the win on the mound for the Bucks, allowing one earned run and five hits in seven innings pitched. He also threw eight strikeouts. Drew Kovash was on the mound for the Roughriders, allowing four earned runs, seven hits and five walks in 4 ⅔ innings.
At the plate, River Smith finished with two hits, an RBI and scored a run for the Bucks. Andrew Western also had two hits. Michael Armstrong, Dillon Farne, Matteucci and Coleman also scored runs for Bozeman.
For Dickinson, Landon Olsen had an RBI. Isaac Daley and Troy Berg scored runs for the Roughriders.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.