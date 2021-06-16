The Bozeman Bucks snapped a four-game losing skid with a road victory Tuesday evening.
The Bucks defeated the Missoula Mavericks 9-4 to start a doubleheader, which ended with a 17-4 loss at Missoula.
In the first contest, Logan Pailthorpe hit a home run to left field during the very first at-bat. The Bucks scored three runs in the opening inning and capped the game off with a four-run seventh.
Preston Fliehman was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Rizzo and Jake Vigen both hit doubles. Vigen, Corbin Holzer, Dillon Coleman and Rhett Hays each drove in a run.
Coleman, Bozeman’s starting pitcher, allowed three runs on five hits and five walks with two strikeouts in five innings. Michael Armstrong finished the game out from there, allowing one run, two hits and no walks with one strikeout.
The Mavericks, though, responded in the following game. They scored nine runs in the first frame and never relinquished the lead.
Vigen drove in two runs and tallied a double. Rizzo and Coleman both added an RBI and a hit each, with Coleman hitting a double. Max Matteucci and Pailthorpe both hit triples, while Fliehman also had a hit.
The Bucks (16-17) continue their road stretch with a doubleheader against the Billings Royals at 2 p.m. Sunday.
