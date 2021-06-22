Mountains visible in the distance, college coaches sitting among packed stands, skilled teams facing off in close games. Garrett Schultz and many others have been organizing for months to see this happen this week.
The Bozeman Bucks and the Belgrade Bandits are co-hosting the Treasure State Showdown Tournament this week beginning Wednesday and ending Sunday at Heroes Park and Medina Field. Twelve teams from Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, California and Montana will be in attendance.
The Bucks begin against the Fairfield (California) Expos at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Schultz, Bozeman’s manager, described them as a power of their state. The Bucks (16-19) are looking forward to the challenge.
The Bandits play the Reno (Nevada) Knights at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“We’ve had this game circled on the calendar since September,” Schultz said. “We knew we were going to get a chance to play some good teams.”
The tournament, which has been the Heroes Park Invitational since 2018, will be co-hosted with Belgrade for the first time this year. Schultz said he’s enjoyed working with Bandits manager Johnny Graham and that he’s been inviting teams since September of last year.
In the past, Schultz wanted eight teams at most with one field to play on. But with Belgrade holding games as well, the tournament could expand. Schultz said 14 teams were planning to make it, but two dropped out in recent weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It takes a lot of coordination for sure,” Schultz said. “It’s been fun to coordinate with (Graham) and involve both of our communities, Belgrade and Bozeman, and run the show.”
Because the games are nonconference, the Bucks are looking to give opportunities to more players than usual. This, Schultz said, will allow the coaches the chance to evaluate these players against challenging programs.
“We’re going to continue to build,” Schultz said. “The pressure of conference games is not there. It’s not going to have any impact on our state seeding, so it takes some of that pressure away, which I think some of the kids will welcome that, will play a little bit more loosely, playing in front of the home crowd.”
Schultz is content with how the Bucks have competed for a majority of the season so far, especially at the plate. In a doubleheader in Billings on Sunday, Bozeman tallied 10 extra-base hits.
Now, Schultz added, the Bucks hope to finish games with strong defense and pitching.
“I don’t think we’re far off from winning these games,” he said. “We’ve just got to be better at mixing speeds on the mound and throwing strikes. The No. 1 issue we have is we want everyone to want the baseball in the big moment.
“If we can change our mentality on the team, each guy wanting the ball and wanting that play in the big moment, that alone will give us a much better shot to close out games.”
With the level of talent and number of teams involved, Schultz is expecting college coaches and scouts to be present. He figures that will be positive exposure for all who play during the week.
Schultz noted the event is also a reminder of the support the Bucks and Bandits feel from their communities.
“It’s really special,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in hosting this thing.”
