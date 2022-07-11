Strong pitching carried the Bozeman Bucks to a win Sunday in the final game of their home tournament at Heroes Park.
Dillon Coleman allowed just one run on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 5⅔ innings to earn the win in Bozeman’ 3-2 victory over the Billings Royals. Michael Armstrong pitched the final 1⅓ innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits.
Both teams scored in the first inning. The Royals struck in the top half with a sacrifice fly. The Billings defense collapsed in the bottom half, though, as three consecutive errors helped to load the bases and then allow two runs to score. Bryce Hampton hit a fly ball to left field, where it was misplayed, giving Andrew Western and Corbin Holzer enough time to score to take a 2-1 lead.
River Smith added an RBI single in the fifth inning, giving Bozeman its third run. The Royals scored their second run on a fielder’s choice with two outs in the seventh inning but were unable to add anything else.
Jackson Burke had two hits for Bozeman, and Hampton and Holzer each hit doubles. Farne also had one hit and scored on Smith’s fifth-inning hit.
The Bucks return to action with a doubleheader against the Missoula Mavericks beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Heroes Park.
