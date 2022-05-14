River Smith wasted no time helping his own cause.
The Bozeman Bucks pitcher swung at the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday against the Billings Royals. The ball was laced down the line into right field, allowing three runs to score as Smith reached third base.
His bases-loaded triple tied the game and sparked Bozeman’s offense. The Bucks (5-7) would go on to score eight runs in the frame on their way to a 9-7 win at Heroes Park.
“I love hitting fastballs. I was sitting fastball and I got one,” Smith said. “It felt great just to help the team tie the game.”
In his first start of the season on the mound, Smith allowed three runs in the first inning and one more in the second. He’s more accustomed to coming on in relief, but with a shortage of arms available, he was pushed into starting action.
Smith, a senior at Park High School in Livingston, admitted he had trouble settling down early in the game, especially after Billings’ Carter Venable reached on an infield single with one out in the first. Smith thought he and first baseman Max Matteucci made a good play on the ball, but Venable was ruled safe. Venable later scored on a double by Davis Mosier, and Billings added two more runs before the inning was over.
Smith said he was “overthinking everything,” but he managed to find a groove.
“Just letting go and making good pitches,” Smith said of his transition.
Venable scored a second run in the next inning, but Smith allowed just two base runners in his next two innings of work. He ended up striking out four and walking three in four innings.
“He’s around the plate a lot, so he does give us a chance to stay in the game and compete,” Bucks manager Sean Potkay said. “Not a lot of free passes. It was an uncharacteristic first inning for him, but that’s probably the longest he’s gone as well this year.”
Trailing 4-0 in the second, the Bucks got a run back on an RBI single from Dillon Farne. The offense was really opportunistic in the fourth, though.
Corbin Holzer and Jackson Burke reached after both being hit by pitches. Holzer was later called out on a fielder’s choice that allowed Farne to reach base. Michael Armstrong then singled to turn the lineup over, and Smith ripped his triple to clear the bases on the next pitch.
“He’s someone who’s going to go compete at whatever spot he’s in, whether that’s on the mound or at the plate,” Potkay said. “He’s a guy who you want to get up when you have runners in scoring position because you know you’re going to get a good AB out of him.”
The Bucks scored five more runs in the inning without another hit. They drew five walks, reached once on an error and scored on two passed balls.
Billings starter Lance Schaaf was responsible for six of those runs. He struck out four, allowed four hits and walked three in 3⅓ innings. Adam Johnson walked four batters in relief and allowed three unearned runs.
“That’s maybe the best pitcher in the state,” Potkay said of Schaff. “I don’t know if he lost a game last year for them. Really good arm, consistently around the zone with three pitches and we finally in that inning did a nice job of timing up the fastball and getting in front of it and a couple walks helped us as well.”
The Bucks managed just two hits the rest of the way — a double from Smith and a triple by Burke — but the damage was done.
“We’ve kind of gotten off to a rough start this year in the win-loss column, but it was good getting a win against the Royals, which is a good team. Hopefully we can get rolling here,” said Jake Vigen, who walked twice and scored two runs. “(Schaff has) a really good arm, and it’s good to see us get the sticks going against that good of an arm.”
Justin Garcia pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts to keep the Royals at bay in the fifth and sixth innings.
“That was his best outing of the year,” Potkay said. “He was in the zone with all of his pitches. He really mixes it up with a good curveball, a good cutter, so if he’s ahead of hitters he can get into that stuff.”
The Royals scored three runs thanks to two hits and two walks against Hayden Roethle in the seventh inning, but they couldn’t come all the way back. Chris Wrench earned a one-out save by getting Kayden Keith to ground out. On that play to end the game, Holzer made an all-out dive at shortstop and threw to first to beat a sliding Keith.
Bozeman’s only error came in that final inning. And while the team’s offense was not distributed evenly throughout the contest, the one big inning served its purpose. It’s still relatively early in the season, but Potkay said he’s still waiting to see the team put together a complete game offensively, defensively and on the mound.
“That was probably our cleanest defensive game we’ve played in the last five,” he said, “so it’s really about putting all those pieces together at the same time.”