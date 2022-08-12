Bucks vs. Senators 2021-06-10 (copy)
Bucks pitcher Dillon Coleman starts a game against the Helena Senators at on June 10, 2021, at Heroes Park.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The next upgrade to Heroes Park is nearing its final approval.

After a multi-year process of conceptualizing and applying for a baseball hitting facility at the American Legion field at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, the Bozeman Bucks leadership committee will seek a formal go-ahead from the Bozeman City Commission at the upcoming Tuesday meeting.

As part of the project, the Bucks had to originally get approval from the county to modify their lease of the field in order to place a structure on county property. That was achieved in 2020. Since then, a lot of effort has gone toward designing — and fundraising for — a building that suits the needs of the baseball program while also conforming to various city design standards.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

