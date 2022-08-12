The next upgrade to Heroes Park is nearing its final approval.
After a multi-year process of conceptualizing and applying for a baseball hitting facility at the American Legion field at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, the Bozeman Bucks leadership committee will seek a formal go-ahead from the Bozeman City Commission at the upcoming Tuesday meeting.
As part of the project, the Bucks had to originally get approval from the county to modify their lease of the field in order to place a structure on county property. That was achieved in 2020. Since then, a lot of effort has gone toward designing — and fundraising for — a building that suits the needs of the baseball program while also conforming to various city design standards.
The main crux of Tuesday’s appearance at the City Commission meeting is to gain approval for various exemptions to certain standards as outlined in the proposed site plan.
For example, separate city codes call for a parking lot for a new building to be striped and have a perimeter concrete curb. Because the existing parking lot at the fairgrounds is gravel, it has no need to be striped — and the parking lot itself is outside of the purview of the Bucks anyway. Similarly, the program seeks an exemption from the requirement for windows, as they “would be too easy to damage and/or break with the nature of the use of the building as a sports facility, with baseballs traveling at high speeds,” according to one of the documents outlining the official requests.
Lynn Hyde, a development review planner with the city, said Interim Community Development Director Anna Bentley will have 10 days after Tuesday’s agency exemption hearing to make a decision on the site plan. Once the Bucks have that approval, and the building permit is also approved, the project can begin to move forward into the construction phase.
Garrett Schultz, the director of operations for the Bucks, said the program has always been very well supported by parents, volunteers and donors over the years, and Heroes Park has been a primary beneficiary of that long-standing generosity. He’s glad that the current leadership group can carry on the trend of helping grow the game.
“This is now our time to make improvements to the park and continue to raise the bar and provide an excellent facility for the youth in Bozeman, and I think this hitting facility does that,” he said.
Noting the recent addition of a fourth Bucks team — the C team, in addition to the AA, A and B squads — and the uptick in youth participation to almost 400 players in Bozeman Baseball, Schultz said the hitting facility will be of great use going forward.
Schultz said it has been planned and designed with the 60 or so players on the four Bucks teams figuring to be the primary tenants, but the hope is that younger players will also use and benefit from the building.
The proposed plan calls for 8,640 square feet of heated and turfed interior space. There will be three pitching mounds, three pitching machines and six 80-foot batting cages, which will slide on cables that allow for a completely open space. The interior space will make it so that players can practice when not in season or when inclement weather prevents an outdoors practice.
“That level of baseball by the time you’re 14 is dramatically impacted by the quantity and quality of reps you get when you’re younger,” Bucks AA head coach Sean Potkay said. “The kids are going to be further along by the time they get up to the Bucks program.”
The Bucks originally hoped to fundraise $500,000 for the project, but they have instead raised closer to $600,000 as cost estimates have continued to rise over the last two years. Schultz is confident that the amount of money raised to this point will cover the cost of construction, but a smaller capital campaign is not out of the question if not.
The future of Heroes Park is also at the forefront of Schultz’s mind.
“We also have pretty big plans or goals for future phases at Heroes Park, especially if there’s anything in use by the high schools as they kind of start planning what high school baseball looks like,” he said. “I think if you add in teams, Heroes is going to have to go to a turf field to be able to use it for more game play early in the spring. That’s probably the next big-ticket item as far as improvements go at Heroes. If we did end up with an excess (from our fundraising), we’d roll it over into a turf capital campaign.”
The Bucks have benefited so far from several substantial monetary donations, but they have also received building supplies donations as well. Simkins-Hallin, where Potkay works, has committed to supplying a truss package for the building. And Headwaters Engineering, where Schultz is a design engineer and project manager, is providing civil design services.
“We’re certainly leveraging relationships with people with skills to make this thing happen,” Schultz said.
When all plans have been approved and the walls have gone up and the facility opens, Schultz is confident that Bozeman’s baseball players will have a top-tier workout space.
“I think it raises the level of available resources to be competitive, to refine our craft of baseball and compete not only statewide but regionally with other competitive programs,” he said. “I think this is a necessary step.”
