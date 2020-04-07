As soon as the American Legion World Series and regional tournaments were canceled, coaches around Montana began texting each other.
They were already thinking a step ahead. They began planning possible new dates for state tournaments. They still want to save their season.
American Legion Baseball announced on Tuesday morning that its national and regional tournaments were called off in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the national organization is giving freedom to individual states to decide how they will move forward.
Though Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday extended his stay-at-home order to April 24, team managers like Bozeman’s Garrett Schultz and Belgrade’s Johnny Graham are optimistic their teams will still play ball at some point in 2020.
Montana/Alberta American Legion Baseball chairman Ron Edwards, after talking to American Legion leaders around the state, said a possible “mini-regional” is possible with winners from surrounding states. He said he’s optimistic that the season could pick back up in late May or early June but emphasized that could change quickly.
“The coaches are already talking, and talking to commissioners, still holding out hope for conference games and a Montana state tournament,” Schultz said. “I know Montana is going to do whatever we can to still have a legion season. … If we are still able to have a conference and state tournament, that’s still a productive and worthwhile season for us.”
Edwards originally expected American Legion Baseball to call off all contests around the country when the coronavirus outbreak progressed. He understands why it decided to ax the World Series and regional tournaments because people would be gathering from all over the United States, some from areas that were more affected by the pandemic than others.
The American Legion World Series has been played every year since 1928.
“It creates just a whole bunch of uncertainty when it comes to running these tournaments,” Edwards said. “So I think they made the right decision.”
Schultz anticipates future decisions for the 2020 season to be left to states. He said American Legion Baseball nationally hands down rules, and that states are obligated to abide by them.
However, states are left now to make some of their own decisions. Schultz pointed out only one team from Montana would advance to a regional tournament, and only one regional team would qualify for the American Legion World Series. However, every squad in the state would be affected if the season were called off in Montana.
Schultz and Graham have tried to keep their players updated with the latest information by keeping in touch electronically. Montana/Alberta American Legion Baseball shut down organized practices, so players have had to work on their skills on their own.
Graham can tell his players are uplifted when he talks about his desire to play at some point this season.
“This event is new for all of us and different for all of us,” he said. “No question are they down that we can’t be playing and practicing at the field and practicing right now. But I think they’re also realistic that we may very well have a season, so let’s get your work done individually.”
Edwards talked on the phone to other coaches throughout Tuesday morning. That included coaches from Canada, as the international border creates another layer of difficulty in trying to play at some point this year.
Edwards said Montana/Alberta American Legion Baseball has listened closely to health-care officials and watched how other organizations like the Montana High School Association have handled themselves.
Schultz has talked to coaches in surrounding states who are also hopeful for a season to start. He’s in consistent communication with other managers and commissioners around Montana as they have continued to discuss possible timetables for condensed seasons and state tournaments.
Coaches around the region are committed to being flexible with the hopes of providing players the chance to take the field this year.
“For us to be holding onto the prospect of playing some type of shortened season I think gives everybody a little bit of hope when there is none,” Edwards said. “That in itself isn’t a bad thing.”
Graham believes the canceled national and regional tournaments could have benefits. It affords Montana teams more time to wait and schedule state tournaments possibly in August. Before, regular seasons had to end in mid-July before postseasons began.
With more time to wait, Montana players and coaches have more possibilities and hope.
“I’m excited to get back. I don’t know when that day is going to happen, but it would be a lot of fun to get to the field,” Graham said. “It’s always exciting. Every spring, that first day there’s something magical about it.
“But this year in particular, when we finally get told we can meet up and practice again, I’m sure there will be a different level of energy and a different vibe. I think we certainly learned we can’t take anything for granted. Hopefully we get a season.”
