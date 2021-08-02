top story Gallatin Valley Outlaws win Class A Legion baseball state championship By Chronicle Staff Aug 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 TOP: The Gallatin Valley Outlaws celebrate after winning the championship game of the State A Legion Baseball Tournament on Monday at Legion Field in Havre. ABOVE: Gallatin Valley first baseman Brandon Beedie (left) tags out a Fairfield (Calif.) runner on June 23 in Three Forks. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Gallatin Valley second baseman Trevor Doud catches a pop up June 23 against Fairfield (Calif.). Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The Gallatin Valley Outlaws entered the Montana Class A Legion baseball state tournament with hopes of making up for a semifinal loss a season ago.Mission accomplished.The Outlaws completed a convincing sweep through the tournament on Monday, capping a five-game unbeaten streak with a 10-0 win in five innings against Glacier in Havre. "These guys came in really focused from the time we got here on Wednesday night and stayed focused throughout all five games," manager Duwayne Scott said. "They played really, really well."It is the Outlaws' first state championship since 2005. By winning, the Outlaws advanced to the Class A Northwest Regional Tournament held in Anchorage, Alaska. They will play their first game against the Idaho state champion Friday morning.Gallatin Valley pitcher Patrick Dietz set the tone, allowing just three Twins hits in the game. He walked one and struck out seven.“From that first pitch on, he was really good the whole way,” Scott said.Meanwhile, Gallatin Valley’s offense backed him up with a surplus of runs. After the Outlaws scored one run in the second inning, they tacked on five in the fourth and four in the fifth to amass a 10-0 lead.Dietz hit a Twins batter to lead off the bottom of the fifth, but a groundout and two flyouts ended the game without much drama.Gallatin Valley’s Josh Wisecarver reached on an error with one out in the second inning and then stole second. He scored on a Brandon Beedie single for the 1-0 lead.In the top of the fourth, Bo Hays, Wisecarver and Beedie reached on a walk, single and error, respectively, to load the bases with no outs. Josh Majors singled to score two runs, and later in the inning, Isaac Richardson added an RBI groundout and Cyrus Richardson added an RBI single for two more.In the fifth, Majors supplied another RBI single, Wisecarver scored on a wild pitch, Beedie scored on a sacrifice fly from Brady Jones and Majors scored on a wild pitch.“Our guys were really patient at the plate and got some good pitches to hit,” Scott said. “That big inning for us in the fourth gave us some breathing room, and Patrick went out and pounded the strike zone and did really well.” Dietz allowed singles in the first inning to Glacier’s Jacob Polumbus and Stevyn Andrachick but was able to get out of the inning unscathed. The only other hit allowed — a two-out Andrachick triple in the third — also didn’t lead to trouble; Dietz struck out the next batter.Majors finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three runs driven in. Beedie had two hits, a run scored and an RBI, and Cyrus Richardson had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.To reach the championship game, the Outlaws defeated Glendive 8-2, Mission Valley 8-4, Glacier 6-5, Great Falls 12-2 and finally Glacier again.Cyrus Richardson won the batting title for the state tournament, and Hays was named the tournament’s MVP.In the rout of Great Falls, Cyrus Richardson had three extra-base hits, and Hays and Isaac Richardson each added doubles. The Outlaws led 3-1 after the first inning and 6-2 through three. Gallatin Valley scored four fourth-inning runs and two in the sixth to create the 10-run margin needed to win in six innings.Belgrade falls in semisBelgrade’s season ended with a 2-1 loss to Glacier in a loser-out game on Sunday in Havre.Both teams scored their runs in the first inning and were held off the board the rest of the way.Belgrade’s Lane Neill led off the game with a single to left field, and he advanced to second on an error by the outfielder. Keaton Carter sacrificed him to third base, and Kash Fike followed with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 Bandits lead.The Twins scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first on a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout.The teams combined for eight hits — four apiece, all singles — and nobody recorded a hit for the final two innings.Evan Hamberger pitched all six innings for the Bandits, allowing three walks along with the four hits. He struck out five. At the plate, he also had a single. Brody Jacksha and Aidan Kulbeck also had hits for Belgrade. Fike walked twice in addition to his single, and Cooper VanLuchene walked once. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.