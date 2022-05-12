The Bozeman Bucks overcame six errors in the field on Wednesday to win 9-6 over the Belgrade Bandits, who committed five errors themselves.
Eight Bucks (4-7) combined to tally 11 hits in the win. Austin Cooper, River Smith and Max Matteucci each had two hits. Smith scored twice and had one RBI, Cooper scored one run and Matteucci drove in one. Bryce Hampton and Corbin Holzer each had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Gannon McGarrah also had a double.
Jake Vigen went 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Dillon Farne had one hit and scored two runs. Andrew Western drove in one run and scored once.
Michael Armstrong allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk in four innings on the mound. Jackson Burke struck out three and allowed just two hits in three innings of work. Chris Wrench pitched one inning and struck out two and walked one while allowing one unearned run. Hayden Roethle allowed two earned runs on three hits in one inning.
For Belgrade (3-6), Dyson Kinnaman allowed seven runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 5⅔ innings. Jayden Jacksha had a pair of doubles and scored once. Kash Fike went 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored. Drew Dunning drove in two runs.
