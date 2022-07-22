Let the news come to you

BUTTE — The American Legion Montana/Alberta Southern District A Tournament got underway on Thursday afternoon with a matchup between the fourth-seeded Bozeman Bucks and fifth-seeded Helena Reps at 3 Legends Ballpark.

Jarrett Herz’s two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning snapped a 2-2 tie, and Quinn Pershing added a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to provide more cushion for the Bucks as they defeated the Reps, 7-2.

Bozeman (28-26) trotted out Cash Jones to the mound to start for the Bucks. The Reps got to the junior lefty early, as Braden Beatty singled to start the game. With two outs, Taylor Kopp and Lance Bratlien walked to load the bases. Connor Devine’s infield single scored Beatty to put the Reps in the lead.

