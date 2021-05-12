After allowing Bozeman to score two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game, Belgrade pitcher Coby Richards stepped to the plate in the seventh looking to make up for it.
His teammates had loaded the bases ahead of him, and he delivered a two-run double. It proved to be the spark the Bandits offense needed in what ultimately became a 10-2 victory Wednesday at Heroes Park.
Richards, who also struck out nine Bucks in six innings on the mound, was an ever-present thorn in Bozeman’s side. After throwing 103 pitches and rarely ceding an inch, Richards’ night was done from the mound after Bozeman tied it at 2 in the sixth. But his one-out double put him in line for the win once again and acted as one final needling of the Bucks (4-5).
“It was really a big relief,” Richards said of his hit. “I had two rollovers my first two at-bats, and that felt really good to get that double to get some runs on the board.”
And the runs kept coming. Connor Reid followed with a run-scoring squeeze play for a three-run cushion, and the Bandits (7-4) added a combined five runs over the final two innings to make the final margin more lopsided.
“I thought we were real quiet and stagnant early in the game,” Bandits head coach Johnny Graham said, “but as the game progressed, we started creating motion and starting swinging the bat a little better.”
Bucks pitcher Brady Higgs lasted five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks. He kept Bozeman within striking distance after allowing a run in the first inning. Bucks head coach Garrett Schultz said Higgs looked sharp but added the offense wasn’t as disciplined as the team would hope to be.
“Our guys were a little bit too emotional tonight,” Schultz said. “Coby was really good, and we were helping him by chasing out of the zone. We wanted to go hit up there, and we were pretty tight and just looking to swing versus just calming down and swinging at a pitch we could hit.”
Belgrade’s Kash Fike doubled in the fifth to plate a run, creating Belgrade’s 2-0 lead. Bozeman answered in the sixth after Rhett Hays singled to score Preston Fliehman. Hays later came all the way around to score following an errant pickoff throw, tying the game.
That inning, however, was all Richards or Cooper Vanluchene would allow. The Bandits claimed the early momentum as Richards was perfect through 3 ⅔ innings.
“He’s really grounded between the ears, just a competitive young man if there ever was one and he’s got good stuff to go with it,” Graham said. “In a sense, he can cut up the strike zone, which is impressive for a high schooler.”
Richards relied on a lot of fastballs early in the count, and he’d use his curveball to put batters away.
“I felt great tonight,” he said. “Two weekends ago, I pitched against Kalispell, and I had this gnarly blister on my foot, so it feels good to redeem myself a little bit with this game.”
Fike, Brody Jacksha, Payton Burman and Lane Neill all tallied two hits for the Bandits. Burman and Neill scored three runs each. Vanluchene pitched the final three innings and allowed two hits while striking out five to close the game.
“I think we haven’t even got going yet,” Richards said. “Especially the offense. The timing piece will come throughout the summer, but I think this is one of the most deadly teams I’ve been on in my Bandit career.”
On Bozeman’s side, Fliehman went 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Logan Pailthorpe also had a double, and Andrew Western had two hits.
“I think you can see in our lineup we have a lot of guys who are learning how to compete,” Schultz said. “I was happy we answered there in the sixth and put up a couple runs, and it felt like we were gonna build and add on, but we’re not there yet. We’re learning how to compete, and that’s kind of new for our team.”
