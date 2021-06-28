The Belgrade Bandits ended up with a top-four finish over the weekend at the Treasure State Showdown, which was held at Medina Field in Belgrade and Heroes Field in Bozeman.
The Bandits finished 3-1 in pool play against Class AA competition to secure the No. 4 seed and then lost to No. 1 Reno (Nevada) Sunday morning 5-2.
The Knights also handed Belgrade its only loss in pool play Wednesday in a 9-1 victory. The contest went into extra innings before Reno scored eight runs in the eighth to win.
“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Bandits manager Johnny Graham said. “Wish we would have come out on the other end, but it happens.”
Each team scored a run in the second Wednesday, and Cooper VanLuchene shined on the mound for Belgrade until the Knights broke the contest open in the top of the eighth.
“They scored runs all weekend. Coop threw against them on Wednesday and Kash (Fike) threw well, and I thought Lane (Neill) had a nice outing in relief,” Graham said. “All three of those guys that threw against them did a good job and our defense played well behind them.”
Reno was limited to seven hits Sunday and led just 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth. The Knights scored three runs in the frame and then held on in the seventh after Connor Reid drove in a run with a triple. It was just one of four hits for the Bandits.
Reno, which went unbeaten in pool play, lost in the title game to Helena.
“It’s the best team we’ve seen this year by quite a ways,” Graham said. “These guys have a system. They play with a certain brand, and they’re really well schooled. They’re good, really good, tough team to beat.”
After losing to the Knights to begin pool play, Belgrade posted three consecutive victories. They defeated Fairfield (California) 4-2 Thursday, Pocatello (Idaho) 8-4 Friday and Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 9-1 Saturday.
“This is probably the most competitive tournament we’ll be in this year. Our schedule in this thing was plum full. Obviously Reno twice, Fairfield’s really good, Pocatello’s a well above average team and so is Coeur d’Alene, and those are the teams we played,” Graham said. “The three wins we had I thought we controlled all three of those games.”
Lane Neill led the charge against Fairfield, going 3 for 3 with a double, while Fike was 2 for 3 with a double. Coby Richards went the distance on the mound, allowing just five hits and striking out nine.
Richards also shined against Pocatello, going 3 for 4 with a double, while Neill hit a double as well.
Belgrade won Saturday’s game via the tournament’s eight-run rule. Keaton Carter drove in a pair of runs in the third on a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt with the bases loaded.
Caleb Hoppe picked up the victory on the mound against Coeur d’Alene, while Evan Hamberger earned the victory against Pocatello.
“I’m real happy with how the weekend turned out,” Graham said. “It’s the reason you play up and the game doesn’t change. You just have to play the game right and our guys, I thought, did that and got rewarded three times for it.”
